What was the most popular UK album of 2020?

Getty Images

Lewis Capaldi, Harry Styles and Dua Lipa top the list of most streamed or bought albums in 2020.

A huge 155 million albums were listened to last year, an increase of more than eight per cent.

Geoff Taylor from the British Phonographic Industry said: "The performance of recorded music in 2020 was remarkable, and reminds us how important music is to our country, even when our lives are disrupted."

Streaming now makes up 80% of music listened to in the UK and has increased over the last six years. Although sales of more retro ways to listen such as vinyl and cassette are increasing too.

Individual tracks were streamed an incredible 139 billion times, up by over a fifth, meanwhile nearly 200 artists streamed more than 100 million times.

Top 10 albums of 2020 - from streaming and sales 1. Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent - Lewis Capaldi 2. Fine Line - Harry Styles 3. Future Nostalgia - Dua Lipa 4. When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? - Billie Eilish 5. Heavy Is the Head - Stormzy 6. Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon - Pop Smoke 7. No.6 Collaborations Project - Ed Sheeran 8. Greatest Hits - Queen 9. Diamonds -Elton John 10. 50 Years - Don't Stop - Fleetwood Mac

Other artists

Other artists such such as AJ Tracey, Aitch, J Hus and Mabel have also seen an increase in sales and streams.

Meanwhile, figures from Official Charts Company data, shows that the biggest-selling singles of the year were "Blinding Lights" by Canadian star The Weeknd, "Dance Monkey" by Australian singer-songwriter Toni Watson, who goes by the stage name Tones & I, and "Roses" by US rapper Saint Jhn.

However streaming sites have been criticised because of the amount of money artists receive when their music gets played. With musicians receiving less than half a penny per stream.

Sir Paul McCartney, legendary musician from the 1960s band, The Beatles. says "they probably don't pay enough. But (the platforms are) in such a powerful position. What can people do?".

It comes as many musicians have lost out on money with music venues shutting because of the pandemic.

"Recorded music is only one element of artists' incomes, and we renew our calls on government to support our culturally important venues, nightclubs and festivals until they can safely reopen," Geoff Taylor said.