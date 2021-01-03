Greta Thunberg: Environmentalist's wishes as she turns 18

Adam Berry/Getty Images Greta started Fridays for Future - an international movement of students who, instead of attending their classes, take part in demonstrations demanding action against climate change

Greta Thunberg's birthday is on 3 January and this year she turned 18- so what has she asked for?

She would like everyone to promise to do everything they can for the planet - and also some new headlights for her bicycle!

The Swedish environmental activist has also told the Sunday Times that she has stopped buying new clothes, as the fashion industry is a known contributor of climate change.

She does say, however, that people should make their own minds up about their everyday behaviour and she does not want to tell people what to do.

What would you like to say to Greta on her 18th birthday? Do you have a message for her? Perhaps she has inspired you to take a stand against climate change in 2021? Leave your birthday wishes and messages for Greta in the comments section below.