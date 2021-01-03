play
Greta Thunberg: Environmentalist's wishes as she turns 18

Greta ThunbergAdam Berry/Getty Images
Greta started Fridays for Future - an international movement of students who, instead of attending their classes, take part in demonstrations demanding action against climate change

Greta Thunberg's birthday is on 3 January and this year she turned 18- so what has she asked for?

She would like everyone to promise to do everything they can for the planet - and also some new headlights for her bicycle!

The Swedish environmental activist has also told the Sunday Times that she has stopped buying new clothes, as the fashion industry is a known contributor of climate change.

She does say, however, that people should make their own minds up about their everyday behaviour and she does not want to tell people what to do.

What would you like to say to Greta on her 18th birthday? Do you have a message for her? Perhaps she has inspired you to take a stand against climate change in 2021? Leave your birthday wishes and messages for Greta in the comments section below.

  • Happy birthday Greta! I hope that you will have a wonderful day today!🎈🍰🎂

  • happy birthday to u happy birthday to u happy birthday dear Greta happy birthday to u! Hip hip hooray

  • Happy birthday Greta !

  • Happy birthday Greta :]

  • Happy Birthday Greta!

    Stay Safe! Xx
    😺❤ catqueen ❤😺

  • Happy birthday Greta! You are so inspirational and I love the environment too so I want to help protect it too! Hope you stay safe and have a wonderful day!

  • Happy birthday Greta! I think this helped me realise it’s 2021...
    Stay safe, and help reduce climate change.

  • i've got her book

  • Happy Birthday Greta!!!!🥳🎉 Well done for being such a big insperation to everyone!

  • wow so insperational

Newsround Home