The Masked Singer: Who is the latest celeb to leave?

If you don't want to find out what happened during the second episode of the weird and wonderful show, The Masked Singer, then look away now as this page contains spoilers!

Ok, here we go!

Firstly, if you are not sure what The Masked Singer is, a panel try to guess the identities of 12 mystery celebrity singers dressed in wild costumes.

Next week, will we get to see the face behind the sausage...?

During Saturday night's show, we saw some surprising performances from the six contestants, including an intimidating-looking Viking with the voice of a softly whispering angel!

There were loads of amazing costumes, including the elegant and colourful Harlequin, the very cute Bush Baby, and the tall and moustached Grand Father Clock! Plus, a pink and purple blobby-looking thing with four eyes, simply called.... errm, Blob.

It was Seahorse who was the second to leave but who was under the mask?

But it was the glitzy Seahorse who became the second to leave after they were voted into the bottom three by the studio audience and then unveiled by the panel.

And the singer behind the mask was.... former Spice Girl, Scary Spice, Mel B!

Three out of the four judges guessed correctly and said her strong Leeds accent gave her away!

Mel gave a final performance, singing Kylie Minogue's, 'Can't get you out of my head' and said she had enjoyed singing as someone else for a brief time.

Mel performed as part of iconic group The Spice Girls during the London 2012 Olympic closing ceremony

Next week, we will see Dragon, Sausage, Black Swan, Robin and Badger take to the stage for more music and more guessing games!

Seahorse became the second contestant to leave the show after Alien was revealed to be pop star Sophie Ellis-Bextor during last week's episode.