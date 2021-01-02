The Voice: Anne-Marie is the new coach in series 10

Getty Images Anne-Marie is very excited about being the new coach

Anne-Marie has been announced as the new coach on the next series of The Voice.

She will fill the red chair left vacant by Meghan Trainor. The American singer is sitting out next year's show after announcing she was pregnant.

"I am SO excited to join Sir Tom, will.i.am and Olly as the new coach on The Voice UK," said the nine-time Brit Award nominated singer.

"I can't wait to work with incredible undiscovered talent! Wahoooooo!"

This isn't the first time The Voice fans will see Anne-Marie on the show.

She joined Olly Murs as a guest mentor during the 2019 series.

He said: "I can't wait to hear about her own journey and I'm sure she will be a fantastic coach.

"She is one of the biggest female artists in the industry right now, so it's great to have her join the team and also help bring the Essex ratio up! We are taking over!"

Anne-Marie isn't the only thing new about Series 10.

A feature called 'The Block' has been introduced.

The block gives all the coaches one chance to stop another coach from adding someone to their team.

Each coach can use the block only once in the hope that they get the strongest team.

Series 10 will air on ITV from 8.30pm on 2 January and the winner will get a recording contract.

Will.i.am added: "I'm really excited about this new season and welcoming Anne-Marie as our newest coach on The Voice UK. With her songwriting, singing and performance skills, plus her tell-it-like-it-is approach, this makes her the perfect mix-it-up addition to this season."