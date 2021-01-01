play
Junior Bake Off: Everything you need to know about the new series

Last updated at 15:29
Liam, Ravneet and Harry

There's not long now until Junior Bake Off returns.

Some big changes have already been announced, including a new judge joining the show.

Here's everything we know so far about the next series.

What's different this time?
liam-charles-ravneet-gill-and-harry-hill.

One of the biggest changes is new judge - author and pastry chef Ravneet Gill.

She'll be replacing Prue Leith who isn't able to take part in series six because of delays to filming this year.

Prue shared the news with fans on social media, saying: "I am so sorry not to be doing Junior this year, delays to filming meant that there was a clash with schedules, but I'm delighted to welcome Rav to the Bake Off family and hope she enjoys working on the show as much as I have."

It's not all different though! Ravneet will be judging alongside Liam Charles who's returning.

Comedian Harry Hill will also be back as the presenter.

When will it be on TV?

The new series starts on Monday 11 January.

It'll be shown on Channel 4 at 5pm.

What can we expect from the first show?
Harry Hill in Bake Off tentMark Bourdillon / Love Productions
Presenter Harry Hill will be back for the new series

In the first show, fans will get to meet eight of the 16 young bakers who are battling it out.

Episode one is 'Cake Day' so they'll face a tricky technical challenge involving a familiar bake with a twist.

They'll also have to create a fantasy cake inspired by their wildest dreams!

What else is in store?

Other challenges across the series will involve making biscuits fit for an art gallery, sweet bread mythical creatures and animal-shaped desserts.

Fans will also have to look out for 'Pastry Day' when the bakers need to feature themselves in a Selfie-Clair!

Fin won Junior Bake Off in 2019, but who will rise to the top this year?

Will you be watching the new series? Let us know in the comments.

