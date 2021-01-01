Sir David Attenborough and other celebs' New Year messages

Getty Images

Happy New Year! It's 2021, and a new year brings with it new hopes for the future.

2020 has been a year like no other. Even though most of it has been spent at home, it has still been pretty memorable.

The end of the year often gets people thinking about what the new one will bring, with some people making resolutions, which means they make a promise to do something in the new year.

Celebrities have been joining in by sharing their wishes for 2021 and they've got some wise words! Take a look and see if they inspire you...

Sir David Attenborough

"Let's make 2021 a happy new year for all the inhabitants of our perfect planet"

Environmentalist Sir David Attenborough has said 2021 "could be a year for positive change" in a special message.

He recorded a speech for broadcast on BBC One on New Year's Day.

In it he says: "It has been a challenging few months for many of us, but the reaction to these extraordinary times has proved that when we work together, there is no limit to what we can accomplish.

"Today we are experiencing environmental change as never before, and the need to take action has never been more urgent."

He continues: "This could be a year for positive change, for ourselves, for our planet and for the wonderful creatures with which we share it. A year the world could remember proudly and say, 'we made a difference'."

"As we make our new year's resolutions, let's think about what each of us can do. What positive changes can we make in our own lives?

"Here's to a brighter year ahead. Let's make 2021 a happy new year for all the inhabitants of our perfect planet."

Marcus Rashford

Getty/Twitter "Don't look back on this year thinking you haven't achieved anything, you have achieved everything"

Footballer Marcus Rashford had a pretty busy year!

As well as helping his team Manchester United to victory with a hat-trick against RB Leipzig in October, he was also honoured with an MBE award for his work to make sure that children still had access to free school meals during the summer holidays and lockdown.

Marcus posted a special New Year's message on his social media which said: "We have shown the difference we can make when we unite.

"Don't look back on this year thinking you haven't achieved anything, you have achieved everything.

"You survived 2020. Your strength was tested and you made it. Give yourself a pat on the back."

He also shared his wish to be able play football with a crowd once again, and hoped everyone had a safe and happy New Year.

Greta Thunberg

Getty Images "May 2021 be the year of awakening and real bold change"

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg also shared a message for the New Year.

Writing on her social media account, she said: "Happy New Year! May 2021 be the year of awakening and real bold change. And let's all continue the never-ending fight for the living planet."

Greta returned school in August 2020 after taking a year-long break to campaign for world leaders to take more action on climate change.

BTS

Getty Images "Just like how winter passes and spring comes, happiness will come to you this year"

Global superstars and k-pop band BTS recorded a special video message for their fans, sharing each of their hopes and wishes for 2021.

Suga hoped that no one would get sick this year, and that they will be able to meet fans again at their 2021 concert.

RM hopes 2021 will be a new start, and wished fans happiness, while Jin shared his wish for happiness for the band and their fans.

Jimin made a reference to their song Spring Day, saying that: "Just like how winter passes and spring comes, happiness will come to you this year."

V acknowledged that 2020 had been a hard year, and hoped that everyone would pay more attention to their happiness and wellbeing this year.

J-Hope drew a picture of a cow, and shared his wish to meet fans in person again this year.

Lastly, Jungkook shared his hope that everyone stays healthy and happy.

The Queen

Twitter "We will meet again"

The Queen shared a selection of images from the year, including when she knighted fundraising superhero Captain Tom.

She also shared a message which read: "We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again.

"Wishing you all a Happy and Healthy New Year."

Giovanna Fletcher

Getty Images "I think we're all united in hoping 2021 brings us more good news then ever and the chance to be with our friends and family"

From The Queen, to the Queen of the Castle! After winning this year's I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, Giovanna Fletcher shared a hopeful message for 2021.

Writing on her social media she said: "We all know it's been a mixed bag and I think we're all united in hoping 2021 brings us more good news then ever and the chance to be with our friends and family - laughing and hugging without a single fear. That's my wish for each and every one of us.

"Let's go 2021, give us some JOY!"

Let us know what your hopes and wishes are for 2021.