New Year pictures from around the world

Celebrations might have been a bit different this year, but that didn't stop some impressive light displays and fireworks. Check out how the start of 2021 was marked across the globe.
Let's start in the UK. Big public events were cancelled or scaled down because of the pandemic. In London, while the usual crowds which line the River Thames were banned, there was still a 10-minute light and fireworks display. It was shown on TV and included tributes to the NHS.
Victoria Jones/PA Wire
Drones were also used to illuminate the sky over London, making everything from a sea turtle...
Victoria Jones/PA Wire
...to this, which sums up 2020 for people who've spent A LOT of time on video calls!
Victoria Jones/PA Wire
In Edinburgh, a single bagpiper welcomed in 2021. People were asked to avoid the usual Hogmanay celebrations under stricter coronavirus rules, but some gathered on Calton Hill to watch fireworks.
Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Midnight fireworks lit up Sydney Harbour and the Sydney Harbour Bridge in Australia. People living there were asked to stay home and watch the fireworks on TV instead.
EPA/Dan Himbrechts
Hands up who wants to clear up all this confetti?! While Times Square in New York in the US was filled with confetti, it wasn't filled with the usual crowds seen celebrating New Year. People were asked to stay away and there was a virtual New Year's Eve event.
Reuters/Jeenah Moon
On Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro in Brazil people started 2021 off on the beach.
Reuters/Lucas Landau
People in Tokyo, Japan, gathered at the Meiji Shrine to pray for their health, property and a good future. Each year, more than three million people visit the shrine during the first three days of the New Year.
Reuters/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Strict coronavirus rules in France include a curfew between 8pm and 6am. That didn't stop the Eiffel Tower lighting up the sky in Paris though. Bonjour 2021!
EPA/Christophe Petit Tesson
Check out these fireworks above Puerta del Sol square in Madrid in Spain. Adios 2020!
EPA/David Fernandez
There was also a firework display in Berlin in Germany. It lit up the sky above the city's landmark Brandenburg Gate. There was a concert too called "Willkommen 2021" which means "Welcome 2021".