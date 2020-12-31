Hello 2021! How are you welcoming in the New Year?

There are just a few hours left of 2020 and the countdown to 2021 is underway.
Usually the skies would be lit up with fireworks tonight, but this year is looking different.
Celebrations around the world have been changed because of coronavirus, with many big fireworks displays cancelled and people encouraged to stay at home.
In Sydney, Australia, it's already 2021! There, the fireworks were on TV for people to watch at home.
Beijing in China cancelled their annual New Year light show, while in India a night time curfew has been introduced, banning people from being out of their homes.
Many countries across Europe are in lockdown, and in the USA lots of states have restrictions in place to stop people from gathering to celebrate.
But we can still celebrate at home - and we want to know what you're doing to say goodbye to 2020 and hello to 2021.
Will you be staying up late with your family to see in 2021 with some big hugs? Perhaps you're having fireworks in your garden? Or maybe sharing a special meal?
Whatever you're doing, we want to hear about it. Let us know your plans in the comments below...
And a great big HAPPY NEW YEAR from Newsround!
After the plague in 1665 there was the great fire of London in 1666 so I hope history won’t repeat itself and this new year is better than the last.
Although lots of bad things happened this year it is important to remember the good things that happened too
