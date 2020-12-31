play
Watch Newsround

Hello 2021! How are you welcoming in the New Year?

Last updated at 14:16
comments
View Comments (12)
3 siblings holding new year signs and wearing tinselGetty Images

There are just a few hours left of 2020 and the countdown to 2021 is underway.

Usually the skies would be lit up with fireworks tonight, but this year is looking different.

Celebrations around the world have been changed because of coronavirus, with many big fireworks displays cancelled and people encouraged to stay at home.

In Sydney, Australia, it's already 2021! There, the fireworks were on TV for people to watch at home.

Beijing in China cancelled their annual New Year light show, while in India a night time curfew has been introduced, banning people from being out of their homes.

Many countries across Europe are in lockdown, and in the USA lots of states have restrictions in place to stop people from gathering to celebrate.

a child colours in "hello 2021" while another picture shows the words "star home"Getty Images

But we can still celebrate at home - and we want to know what you're doing to say goodbye to 2020 and hello to 2021.

Will you be staying up late with your family to see in 2021 with some big hugs? Perhaps you're having fireworks in your garden? Or maybe sharing a special meal?

Whatever you're doing, we want to hear about it. Let us know your plans in the comments below...

And a great big HAPPY NEW YEAR from Newsround!

More like this

A girl reaches up to balloons spelling out 2021

Poll: Will you be making a New Year's resolution for 2021?

thinking

New Year's Resolutions: Take our test to see which resolution you should pick?

Fireworks in London for New Year's Eve

How do people celebrate New Year around the world?

Hogmanay procession in Edinburgh with men dressed as Vikings.

What is Hogmanay?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

12 comments

  • I love seeing all the fire works!🎆

  • Happy New Year everyone!✨🥳🎈🎉

  • I'll stay overnight to countdown to 2021. :)

    • strawberry replied:
      Good one

  • Me and my sisters have organised a party with my household with a takeaway and games

  • cool! #firstcomment

    • strawberry replied:
      Good luck!

  • I'm thinking of maybe making a chinese dragon? I guess they kinda represent new year!

  • Finally 2020 is over, I’m probably going to watch fireworks on tv.

    After the plague in 1665 there was the great fire of London in 1666 so I hope history won’t repeat itself and this new year is better than the last.

    Although lots of bad things happened this year it is important to remember the good things that happened too

  • We are just having a nice meal

  • We are celebrating by looking at a virtual pantomime on zoom we’ve had pano chocolates fudge and sparklers but mainly just family time :)

Top Stories

Child looks up at snow next to snowman

Have you had snow? Send us a pic!

lewis-hamilton.

Who made the 2021 New Year Honours List?

comments
4
Hogmanay procession in Edinburgh with men dressed as Vikings.

Why is New Year such a big deal in Scotland?

comments
3
Newsround Home