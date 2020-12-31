New Year Honours 2021: Who's on this year's list?

Getty Images Lewis Hamilton has been given a knighthood

The 2021 New Year's Honours List has been published and some big names have made been included.

The list highlights the incredible achievements made by people across the UK involved in a number of different sectors including sport, the arts and media, education, health and science. This year's list also honours hundreds of the people who've worked hard throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Anyone can be nominated for an honour, but whether someone is granted one, and the particular honour they get, is a decision made by a special group known as an honours committee.

After the committee decides which individuals its members think should receive honours, these recommendations go to the Prime Minister and then to the Queen, who awards the honour.

1,239 people made the main list issued by the government's Cabinet Office.

A brief guide to the honours system Companion of Honour - Limited to 65 people. Recipients wear the initials CH after their name Knight or Dame CBE - Commander of the Order of the British Empire OBE - Officer of the Order of the British Empire MBE - Member of the Order of the British Empire BEM - British Empire Medal

So who made the list this year?

Getty Images

Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has been knighted in the Queen's Honours List. The British racing driver, who took his seventh title in November to equal Michael Schumacher's record, was previously made an MBE in 2008 after winning his first F1 championship.

Hamilton was also voted BBC Sports Personality of the Year for a second time in December 2020.

PA Media

Children's author and illustrator Anthony Tudor Browne was included on the 2021 list for his services to literature.

The writer was awarded the rank of Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE).

PA Media

106-year-old Anne Baker is the oldest person to make the 2021 honours list. She's been appointed MBE and has been recognised for her volunteering work, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

Anne been involved with fundraising for the NSPCC since the 1950s.

OLDHAM COUNCIL

The youngest person on the list is 20-year-old Samah Khalil. Samah is the Youth Mayor of Oldham in Greater Manchester and she's been honoured with a BEM for her work in helping young people.