Coronavirus and schools: In which areas will primary schools remain shut?

The government has announced its plans for how schools and colleges in England will reopen after the Christmas holidays.

Education secretary Gavin Williamson confirmed that most primary schools in England will be reopening on Monday 4 January. and secondary school and college students will make a staggered return to classrooms, with all pupils returning full-time on the 18 January.

However, the government minister said primary schools in a small number of areas across where infection rates have been particularly high will remain shut to the majority of their students at the start of the next term. Affected schools are all in the south east of England.

These schools will remain open to vulnerable children and pupils whose parents or guardians are key workers. All other pupils will be taught remotely until they're able to return to school for face to face education.

Which areas are affected?

Primary schools in the following areas are affected by the government's latest announcement:

London:

Barking and Dagenham, Barnet, Bexley, Brent, Bromley, Croydon, Ealing, Enfield, Hammersmith and Fulham, Havering, Hillingdon, Hounslow, Kensington and Chelsea, Merton, Newham, Redbridge, Richmond-Upon-Thames Southwark, Sutton, Tower Hamlets, Waltham Forest, Wandsworth, Westminster

Essex:

Brentwood, Epping Forest, Castle Point, Basildon, Rochford, Harlow, Chelmsford, Braintree, Maldon, Southend on Sea, Thurrock

Kent:

Dartford, Gravesham, Sevenoaks, Medway, Ashford, Maidstone, Tonbridge and Malling, Tunbridge Wells, Swale

East Sussex:

Hastings, Rother

Buckinghamshire:

Milton Keynes

Hertfordshire:

Watford, Broxbourne, Hertsmere, Three Rivers

When will affected schools reopen?

Gavin Williamson says he wants school closures to be "as short as possible".

The measures it has put in place will be kept under review and will be looked at again by the 18th January.

What are teachers and teaching unions saying about the school closures?

Lots of head teachers, teachers and teaching unions - which are organisations which work to protect the rights and interests of teachers - have said the government's decision to keep primary schools closed in certain areas didn't go far enough and that were too last minute.

Some teachers feel a plan should have been put in place before the Christmas holidays to allow for schools properly prepare for students ahead of the new term.

There have also been calls for teachers to be prioritised for the vaccine to keep them safe and increase the likelihood of schools staying open.

What about secondary schools and colleges?

Getty Images Secondary school and college pupils won't return to the classroom full-time until 18 January

Mr Williamson also said secondary school students will make a staggered return to school, with all secondary and college pupils returning full-time on the 18 January.

It's because the infection rate is higher among older pupils and the delay to schools reopening will give the government more time to ensure it can properly roll out testing for pupils and staff.

Members of the armed forces will be assisting schools in setting up the testing.

The education secretary said all pupils in exam years will return during the week beginning 11 January, with the majority coming back to school in the following week.

Like primary schools, secondary schools and colleges will only be open to vulnerable children and children of key workers from next week.

Some secondary schools and colleges in England with very high infection rates will not open at all in January. In areas affected, face-to-face education will continue for only exam-year pupils, vulnerable children and children of critical workers. Other students will learn from home remotely.