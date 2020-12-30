Coronavirus: What's the latest on schools?

Getty Images

The majority of primary schools in England will reopen on 4 January, the government has confirmed.

Education secretary Gavin Williamson announced that most primary school pupils will be returning to their classrooms in the first week of January, with schools in a small number of areas where infection rates are highest remaining shut to the majority of students.

However, vulnerable children and pupils whose parents or guardians are key workers will be able to attend school from next week even if they live in areas with the highest infection rates.

What about secondary schools and colleges?

Mr Williamson also said secondary school students will make a staggered return to school, with all secondary and college pupils returning full-time on the 18 January.

It's because the infection rate is higher among older pupils and the delay to schools reopening will give the government more time to ensure it can properly roll out testing for pupils and staff. Members of the armed forces will be assisting schools in setting up the testing.

The education secretary said all pupils in exam years will return during the week beginning 11 January, with the majority coming back to school in the following week.

Like primary schools, secondary schools and colleges will only be open to vulnerable children and children of key workers from next week.

Some secondary schools and colleges in England with very high infection rates will not open at all in January. In areas affected, face-to-face education will continue for only exam-year pupils, vulnerable children and children of critical workers. Other students will learn from home remotely.

What are the rules for schools in the other UK nations?

Schools in Scotland will reopen on 11 January for the majority of pupils, with learning taking place online between the 11 and 15 January before face to face teaching resumes for all children from 18 January.

In Wales, the government has said the majority of students will learn remotely before returning to classrooms by 11 January. A full return to the classroom is expected to be completed by 18 January.

In Northern Ireland, plans over how pupils will return to school are set to be discussed by Assembly Members on Thursday 31 December. Before Christmas, the education secretary Peter Weir had announced students in years 8 to 10 would be taught remotely from 25 January for at least two weeks. The plans around how schools will reopen will now be reviewed.

Schools in all the UK nations are remaining open for vulnerable children. England, Wales and Scotland have also committed to maintain face-to-face teaching for children of key workers.