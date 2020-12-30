play
Millions to enter toughest restrictions from 31 December as Covid-19 cases rise

Last updated at 16:30
A cyclist passes a tier 4 sign on a bus stopGetty Images

Millions more people across the UK are being told to stay at home as they enter the toughest level of Covid-19 restrictions.

The new rules will come into place on New Years Eve.

The Midlands, north east, parts of the north west and parts of the south west will enter tier four. They join millions already living under tier four restrictions in the south east.

Under tier four rules non-essential shops, hairdressers and indoor entertainment and leisure centres must close, and people can only meet in a public outdoor place with one person who's not from their household.

Many areas currently in tier two will also now be moved into tier three.

woman-walking-past-sign.PA Media
Which areas will move into tier four?

These areas will move to tier four from midnight on the 31 December.

Which areas will move into tier three?
Tier 3

The following areas will move into tier three from 31st December.

A masked man walks alone in a cityGetty Images
What else was said?

Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced the rule changes in parliament, saying: "I know that tier three and four measures place a significant burden on people... but I am afraid it is absolutely necessary because of the number of cases that we've seen."

Labour shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said the restrictions were having a huge impact on families and businesses who have been "in a form of restriction for months and months and months".

Elsewhere in the UK, mainland Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are already in lockdown.

Your Comments

Join the conversation

  • GRRRRR!!! (x30) This COVID has made this year a living hell!!!!!

  • Nice of COVID-19 to give us a Christmas present ! 😡

  • I am already in their 4 and it is like a lockdown. I am really annoyed but we go on lots of winter walks even though e cant do some other fun things.

  • Nooooo....l I’m going back to school 😖 I really don’t want to because of some bullies
    Message from Newsround

    Always remember bullying is NOT acceptable and you don't have to stand for it.

    It really helps to talk to someone about what you are going through. You could try speaking to an understanding teacher or a close friend.

    If there is no one you feel you can speak to, it may help to phone Childline on 0800 11 11. It's free from any phone and you can even call from a mobile with no credit.

    Or you could call the Samaritans on their helpline: 08457 90 90 90 (charged at local rates) or visit their website.

    For further help, we also have some useful advice and helplines.

    We hope this helps.

    Newsround

  • I am already in tier 4 basically lockdown

  • I’m in south east ... it’s not looking good for us. We were one of the first people to be in tier 4

  • If you are going into tier four, you may be upset, angry, sad or worried, but just remember that you’re not alone, and millions of other people will be feeling the same way right now.

    I’m already in tier 4, but good luck to everyone who is soon entering it, trust me it’s ok, and not
    too awful! 😃

    STAY STRONG & WELL everyone!

  • I'm moving into tier 4.

  • Tier 4-North East

  • i don't think i'm in it

  • I’m moving to tier 4 and all my friends are tier 3 so they can meet up to 6 and I can only meet up with 1 person

Newsround Home