Millions to enter toughest restrictions from 31 December as Covid-19 cases rise

Getty Images

Millions more people across the UK are being told to stay at home as they enter the toughest level of Covid-19 restrictions.

The new rules will come into place on New Years Eve.

The Midlands, north east, parts of the north west and parts of the south west will enter tier four. They join millions already living under tier four restrictions in the south east.

Under tier four rules non-essential shops, hairdressers and indoor entertainment and leisure centres must close, and people can only meet in a public outdoor place with one person who's not from their household.

Many areas currently in tier two will also now be moved into tier three.

PA Media

Which areas will move into tier four?

These areas will move to tier four from midnight on the 31 December.

Leicester City

Leicestershire

Lincolnshire

Northamptonshire

Derby and Derbyshire

Nottingham and Nottinghamshire

Birmingham and Black Country

Coventry

Solihull

Warwickshire

Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent

Lancashire

Cheshire and Warrington

Cumbria

Greater Manchester

Tees Valley

North East

Gloucestershire

Somerset Council

Swindon

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole

Isle of Wight

New Forest

Which areas will move into tier three?

The following areas will move into tier three from 31st December.

Rutland

Liverpool City Region

Bath and North East Somerset

Cornwall

Devon, Plymouth and Torbay

Dorset

Wiltshire

Herefordshire

Shropshire, and Telford and Wrekin

Worcestershire

City of York and North Yorkshire

Getty Images

What else was said?

Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced the rule changes in parliament, saying: "I know that tier three and four measures place a significant burden on people... but I am afraid it is absolutely necessary because of the number of cases that we've seen."

Labour shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said the restrictions were having a huge impact on families and businesses who have been "in a form of restriction for months and months and months".

Elsewhere in the UK, mainland Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are already in lockdown.