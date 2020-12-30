Millions to enter toughest restrictions from 31 December as Covid-19 cases rise

Millions more people across the UK are being told to stay at home as they enter the toughest level of Covid-19 restrictions.
The new rules will come into place on New Years Eve.
The Midlands, north east, parts of the north west and parts of the south west will enter tier four. They join millions already living under tier four restrictions in the south east.
Under tier four rules non-essential shops, hairdressers and indoor entertainment and leisure centres must close, and people can only meet in a public outdoor place with one person who's not from their household.
Many areas currently in tier two will also now be moved into tier three.
These areas will move to tier four from midnight on the 31 December.
The following areas will move into tier three from 31st December.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced the rule changes in parliament, saying: "I know that tier three and four measures place a significant burden on people... but I am afraid it is absolutely necessary because of the number of cases that we've seen."
Labour shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said the restrictions were having a huge impact on families and businesses who have been "in a form of restriction for months and months and months".
Elsewhere in the UK, mainland Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are already in lockdown.
I’m already in tier 4, but good luck to everyone who is soon entering it, trust me it’s ok, and not
too awful! 😃
STAY STRONG & WELL everyone!
