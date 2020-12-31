Poll: Will you be making a New Year's resolution for 2021?

Getty Images

2020 has come to an end - a year that lots of people will be glad to say goodbye to.

As we look ahead to 2021, lots of you will be making New Year's resolutions - promises to yourself about keeping good habits, learning new skills or about hobbies you want to try in the coming year.

But after an unpredictable 12 months, many are saying they don't want to start the new year with big expectations and are just going to see how things go.

Getty Images Are you thinking about your New Year's resolutions?

So how about you? Do you have a list of good intentions that you're hoping to keep in 2021? Or are you taking it easy this year?

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

We'd love to know what your hopes and dreams are for 2021.

If you made a resolution for 2020, did you keep it?

Tell us all about it in the comments below!