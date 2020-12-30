Harry Potter fan gets Braille series for Christmas

Getty Images

Lots of children all around the world received gifts over the Christmas period including toys, books and clothes, and one young Harry Potter fan was given an extra special surprise this year.

Seven-year-old Emrie was born with a rare genetic condition which means she's unable to see. However, her lack of vision hasn't affected her love of books.

Emrie's dad started reading the Harry Potter series to his daughter earlier this year and although she enjoyed listening to him describe the magical world, what she really wanted was to be able to read the books for herself.

However, after attempting to source the books for Emrie, her family discovered that Harry Potter books in Braille were very expensive, with the novels ranging from around $80-$300 dollars, which is roughly about £60 to £220.

Emrie's aunty Kateyn decided to set up a fundraising page to raise the money needed for the books. Lots of people showed their support and altogether, she managed to raise a sum totalling more than $4,000 dollars in just 24 hours!

What is Braille and why do people use it? Braille is a system of raised dots which enables a blind person or someone with vision impairment to read. They use their sense of touch to feel the shape of the dots, which tells them what the words are. It is based on six dots, like the design on a domino. It consists of 63 symbols, made up of all the possible variations of these dots. Braille can be used for most of the world's languages. It was invented by Frenchman Louis Braille, who was born in 1806.

Not only did the fundraiser provide enough money for Emrie to be gifted the whole series for Christmas this year, but it also meant the family were able to donate five Braille versions of the full Harry Potter series to local libraries and schools.

Emrie's aunt took to Instagram to thank everyone who contributed to the fundraiser. She also shared a video of her very excited niece opening her special gift.

Instagram/@katescookieskc Emrie received the full Harry Potter collection for Christmas

"Thank you, thank you, thank you to everyone who donated and made this Christmas extra special for my niece Emrie! As you can see she is beyond excited to be able to read the Harry Potter books herself!" Emrie's aunt posted.

Enjoy the books, Emrie!