Check out the world's longest multi-coloured ice slide!

This multi-coloured ice slide in China has been officially given the award of the longest ice slide in the world.

The 429-metre-long ice slide in the park was checked out by the World Record Certification Agency.

The award came after the national Ice and Snow Sports Competition for School Students kicked off at Changchun Ice and Snow New World in Changchun, Jilin province on Tuesday.

Thousands of people attended the opening ceremony including athletes, students and teachers.

The ice park was constructed in Changchun ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

Changchun is the capital of Jilin province in central China, and the park is part of a project to make the area a winter tourism destination.

Jilin is not hosting a Beijing 2022 event, but is participating in the Chinese Government's campaign to get more people participating in winter sports by the time of the Games.