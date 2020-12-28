Solar Orbiter makes its first Venus flyby

PA Media This is an image of what the Solar Orbiter looks like

The Solar Orbiter space probe has made its first flyby of the planet Venus, as part of its mission to get never-seen-before views of the Sun.

The spacecraft is using Venus' gravity to swing closer and closer to the Sun and tilt the orbit it's travelling in.

The Solar Orbiter made its closest approach to Venus on Sunday 27 December when it was around 4,700 miles from the cloud tops of Venus.

It will use some of its tools to record the magnetic and particle environment around the planet.

ESA

The Solar Orbiter is a joint mission by the European Space Agency (ESA) and America's space agency, Nasa - and scientists in the UK helped design instruments on the spacecraft.

It blasted off into Space in February 2020 from Nasa's Cape Canaveral site in Florida and is now more than 150 million miles from Earth.

In July 2020 the Solar Orbiter revealed its first images of the Sun, taken from 47 million miles above the surface. It was the closest images ever taken of the Sun, revealing "campfires", or mini solar flares, dotted across its surface.

The Solar Orbiter's path around the Sun has been chosen so that it keeps coming close to Venus every few orbits and uses the planet's gravity to tilt it.

The next close approach of Venus is expected to be in August 2021.

Solar Orbiter/ESA An image of the sun taken by the Solar Orbiter in July

By 2025, the Solar Orbiter will be able to take the first ever images of the Sun's polar regions.

The spacecraft will make a close approach to the Sun every five months, and at its closest will only be 26 million miles away - that's closer than Mercury, the closest planet to the Sun!

The spacecraft will observe magnetic activity building up in the atmosphere of the Sun that can lead to powerful flares and giant storms on its surface.

Predicting when these storms occur could help governments and companies protect satellites and other communications devices that are affected by this.