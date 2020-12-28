HRVY: Strictly Come Dancing star is taking a break from social media

HRVY/Instagram HRVY put a message on his social media feed

HRVY is going to take a break from social media, and says he's looking forward to focusing on his music.

The singer and Strictly finalist put a black screen on his Instagram page saying: "Thinking of you all, just taking some time away from my phone.

"Be back soon, can't wait to be back making music."

Despite starring on Strictly Come Dancing this year HRVY is also known for his music career, as well as having presented the CBBC show Friday Download.

PA Media

HRVY - whose real name is Harvey Leigh Cantwell - was one of the best dancers on Strictly this year, dancing with pro partner Janette Manrara on the show.

But he lost out in the end to comedian Bill Bailey.

Music-wise he's toured with Little Mix and in 2019 was nominated for a Breakout Award at the Teen Choice Awards,

HRVY was due to release his first studio album Can Anybody Hear Me? in 2020 but the album's release was delayed. He's also due to go on tour in 2021.