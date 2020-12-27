The Masked Singer: First celebrity contestant revealed

ITV/Twitter Alien, Swan and Badger were in the bottom this week

The first celebrity contestant has been revealed on the new series of The Masked Singer UK!

Season two of the singing competition kicked off on Boxing Day, where celebrities perform in masked costumes like a sausage or a seahorse.

In this episode Robin went up against Alien, Swan sang against Dragon, and Sausage competed with Badger, with the studio audience choosing who would end up in the bottom three.

The three contestant's who ended up in the bottom this week were Alien, Swan and Badger, and judges Mo Gilligan, Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Jonathan Ross decided to unmask Alien.

But just who was behind the mask?...

Who was Alien in The Masked singer?

@SophieEB/Twitter Singer Sophie-Ellis-Bextor was revealed to be the Alien!

Drummroll please.... Alien was revealed to be famous singer Sophie-Ellis-Bextor!

Speaking on her social media account she said: "Yes so as most of you guessed it was me & she in #themaskedsinger Even my one year old pointed at the telly and shouted 'mummy!' when I started singing in the alien suit! Anyhoo a fun and trippy way to spend a few days and enjoy the rest of the show- no idea who anyone is!"

Sophie sang the popular song Murder On The Dancefloor, and has five children with her husband, who is also a musician!

Should alien have gone? Were you surprised? Let us know what you think of the results in the comments below!