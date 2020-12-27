play
Watch Newsround

The Masked Singer: First celebrity contestant revealed

Last updated at 10:47
comments
View Comments (6)
masked-singer-badger-swan-alien.ITV/Twitter
Alien, Swan and Badger were in the bottom this week

The first celebrity contestant has been revealed on the new series of The Masked Singer UK!

Season two of the singing competition kicked off on Boxing Day, where celebrities perform in masked costumes like a sausage or a seahorse.

In this episode Robin went up against Alien, Swan sang against Dragon, and Sausage competed with Badger, with the studio audience choosing who would end up in the bottom three.

The three contestant's who ended up in the bottom this week were Alien, Swan and Badger, and judges Mo Gilligan, Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Jonathan Ross decided to unmask Alien.

But just who was behind the mask?...

Who was Alien in The Masked singer?
sophie-ellis-bextor-masked-singer.@SophieEB/Twitter
Singer Sophie-Ellis-Bextor was revealed to be the Alien!

Drummroll please.... Alien was revealed to be famous singer Sophie-Ellis-Bextor!

Speaking on her social media account she said: "Yes so as most of you guessed it was me & she in #themaskedsinger Even my one year old pointed at the telly and shouted 'mummy!' when I started singing in the alien suit! Anyhoo a fun and trippy way to spend a few days and enjoy the rest of the show- no idea who anyone is!"

Sophie sang the popular song Murder On The Dancefloor, and has five children with her husband, who is also a musician!

Should alien have gone? Were you surprised? Let us know what you think of the results in the comments below!

More like this

rita ora.

Rita Ora 'sorry' for breaking lockdown rules for birthday party

Baby-Yoda.

The Mandalorian: Baby Yoda's name revealed as major character returns

masked singer

The Masked Singer: Everything we know about the second season

Your Comments

Join the conversation

6 comments

  • I thought it would be Sophie Ellis- Bextor!

  • I don’t watch the masked singer 🧑‍🎤 because I hate the way they talk like it’s creepy and also because it’s a basically boring show.

  • Me and my mum knew it was Sophie Ellis- Bextor so it wasn't a surprise when she was unmasked. I think my favourite performance was either the dragon or the badger but I have no idea who they are!

  • idc

  • I really liked the alien but it was obviously not going to be very popular sometimes it’s best to dress as what the audience want not want you yourself like.

    Even though I say this it is still important to be yourself and listen to your heart.Do you agree?Reply below and like my comment.
    💖Brooke 💖

    • Cupcake_EatYum replied:
      Yes! I really agree!

Top Stories

Storms on the Kent coast

Storm Bella: Heavy rain and 100mph winds recorded

comments
54
Christmas presents

Guide: How to reduce Christmas waste

comments
6
Rocket launch.

What big space missions are coming up in 2021?

comments
3
Newsround Home