What big space missions are coming up in 2021?

The last year has been pretty significant when it comes to big space milestones.

History was made with the curiosity rover sending back amazing pictures of mars surface, Nasa astronauts being sent to space on a rocket owned by the private company SpaceX, and the European Space Agency turning 45.

So what big events could we be set to see in 2021?

Mars

Emirates Mars Mission

Spacecraft from three Mars exploration programs - Mars 2020, Tianwen-1, and Hope - are all expected to enter the planets orbit in February.

The United Arab Emirates expect their Hope orbiter to arrive by 9 February. Nasa's Perseverance rover will attempt landing on 18 February while the Chinese lander should arrive on 23 April.

But Nasa's mission isn't just about launching the Perseverance to collect rock samples. During the mission, NASA will deploy the Ingenuity helicopter from the rover in the first demonstration of rotorcraft on another planet.

It also plans to attempt to produce oxygen from the Martian atmosphere, something that will be critical for future human exploration of the Red Planet.

The Solar System

In July, NASA will launch the first test for it's new planetary defence project. The Double Asteroid Redirection Test, which is about the size of a small car, will deliberately crash into an asteroid moon in Autumn 2022 to change its motion.

Thankfully it's just a test, as the asteroid Didymos nor its targeted moon Dimorphos, pose any threat to our planet.

Meanwhile Nasa's James Webb Space Telescope is scheduled for launch in 2021.

A large space telescope optimized for infrared wavelengths, it's hoped it will find the first galaxies that formed in the early universe and peer through dusty clouds to see stars forming planetary systems.

The Moon

Earlier in 2020 Nasa revealed its plans to send astronauts back to the Moon by 2024, but there are a lot of major steps needed to make this happen.

This mission, called Artemis 1, will launch the new SLS rocket next year sending the Orion spacecraft on a loop around the Moon without a pilot.

Artemis 1 is planned to fly in November, the first flight of the Space Launch System. The first lunar mission for Orion, a month-long mission around the Moon, is due to happen by Autumn.

Russia plans to launch its Luna-25 interplanetary station in October 2021, with the creation of the device and all tests planned be completed in summer of 2021.

India's third lunar exploration mission Chandrayaan-3 could launch in late 2021.

Asteroids

Lucy, a NASA space probe will launch in 2021 and begin a 12-year journey to seven different asteroids, visiting six Jupiter trojans, and one Main Belt asteroid.

Trojans are asteroids which share Jupiter's orbit around the Sun, orbiting either ahead of or behind the planet.

Space tourism

Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos says it plans to begins offering space tours in 2021, launching two tourists into orbit.

It's signed a deal with US space tourism company called Space Adventures, to fly the passengers to the International Space Station in 2021.

The mission will be the first tourist flight to the station in 12 years, following the 2009 flight of Canadian billionaire Guy Laliberte.