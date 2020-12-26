play
Little Mix share first official snap as a trio

It's the first photo they've shared since Jesy Nelson announced she was leaving the band after 9 years. Let's take a look back at how the girls music and image has evolved since they first got together in 2011.
Leigh-Anne, Jade, and Perrie wished their fans a Happy Christmas on Instagram wearing matching black jumpers with 'Merry Christmas', written in sequins.
Little Mix perform their new single Bounce Back at The One Show on June 2019.
Little Mix perform in June 2017 in Paris, France.
Little Mix looked glam at a photocall for their new album Glory Days in 2016.
Little Mix popped in to the BBC for the Radio 1 Live Lounge for a chat with Clara Amfo in July 2015.
Here's Little Mix presenting the award for Best British Solo Performer at the BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards in 2014
Little Mix performing at T in the Park in July 2013.
After winning The X Factor the girls appeared on the Radio One chart show with Mcfly and One Direction in 2012.
Back in their X Factor days the band posed with their mentor Tulisa ahead of the shows final December 2011.
Before they were Little Mix...this photo of the band was taken back when they where known as Rhythmix, after being put together on The X Factor.
