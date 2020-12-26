Storm Bella: Weather warnings for UK on Boxing Day

PA Media Stormy weather will affect the west coast of Scotland on Boxing Day

Storm Bella is expected to bring heavy rain and severe winds of up to 75mph to parts of the UK on Boxing Day, the Met Office has said.

An amber wind warning has been issued for parts of southern Wales and southern England and a yellow warning for wind in England, Wales and the south of Scotland will be in force from 3pm on Boxing Day.

There have also been warnings of further floods, after many areas of England and Wales were affected by heavy rain in the run up to Christmas Eve.

A yellow warning for rain has also been issued for parts of Scotland, Wales and much of northern and southwest England.

By early on Saturday morning there were 78 flood warnings, meaning that flooding is expected and immediate action is required.

There were also 101 flood alerts, meaning flooding is possible and people should be prepared.

Severe flood warnings, meaning lives are at risk, have been issued on Boxing Day for the Bedford area and three other places.

Bedfordshire Fire Service Flood warnings have been issued in Bedfordshire as water levels rise

In Bedfordshire people in more than 1,300 properties have been told that they should leave their homes as flood levels rise.

Police had been warning of a "really serious situation" and have contacted people living along the River Great Ouse.

Bedford Mayor Dave Hodgson said water levels peaked at 2:00 AM in the town, but said he had received confirmation that the levels were now going down.

The Environment Agency said there had been heavy rain around the Great Ouse and more was expected, bringing "significant disruption to the community" and also possibly affecting electricity services.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Rescue teams have been working to help residents in Harrold to evacuate from their homes

Fire crews used boats to rescue people throughout Christmas Day, with nine people and three dogs led to safety in the village of Harrold.

Bedford Mayor Dave Hodgson said the floods were set to be the worst seen in Bedfordshire for several years, and said "we are strongly encouraging people who are at risk of flooding and have been contacted to leave if they can do so safely".