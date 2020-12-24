Brexit: UK-EU trade deal expected to be announced

Reuters Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are said to have been working to reach an agreement before Christmas

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce that the UK has reached an agreement with the EU over post-Brexit trade and security.

He has spent a lot of time with officials in Brussels finalising the details of a deal that will come into force when the UK leaves EU trading rules on 31 December.

It follows months of often tense talks between the two sides, with UK and EU negotiating teams talking through the night to finalise the details of an agreement.

The two sides will now have to get the deal formally approved in London and Brussels before the end of the year.

So how did we get to this point and what does this deal actually mean?

What is Brexit?

On 23 June 2016, UK adults voted for the UK to leave a group of countries called the European Union (EU).

It's most commonly referred to as Brexit, a word made up of the words 'Britain' and 'exit'.

The UK was first due to leave the EU at 11pm on Friday 29 March 2019, but this didn't happen.

It was rescheduled for the 31 October 2019, and then extended with UK and EU politicians trying to make the final arrangements for Brexit to happen.

In the end the UK officially left the EU on 31 January 2020 but since then there has been an 11 month transition period.

During the transition period the UK has stayed under EU trading rules to give leaders time to work out between them what the relationship between the UK and the EU will be.

Isn't there already a deal?

In short yes, the UK has already signed a deal with the European Union.

That was the withdrawal agreement - or the 'divorce deal' - which passed in 2019, setting out the terms of the UK's exit from the bloc.

Now leaders are talking about something different: the possibility of a trade agreement between the two sides.

This is to set out how the two sides do business with each other long into the future.

Key Brexit dates 23 June 2016 - The UK votes to leave the EU

17 October 2019 - The European Union and Britain announce their agreement on a new draft Brexit agreement.

19 October 2019 - MPs vote to delay a decision on the draft deal, arguing they need more time to study its contents before the October 31 deadline.

31 October 2019 - The second Brexit deadline passes without a deal being done

23 January 2020 - The UK's EU Withdrawal bill becomes law

1 February - Transition phase begins, running to 31 December 2020.

What is the deal?

Leaders have been negotiating hard to agree a trade deal as well as other things, such as fishing rights.

It's more than 2000 pages long, and lists how the EU and the UK will trade (buy and sell things to each other) in the future.

The pizzas arrived as the negotiations continued into the evening

There will be tariff and quota free trade, that means that there won't be charges on goods going between the UK and EU.

If there was still no deal signed off by 31 December, tariffs - taxes on goods - could come into force, which could mean higher prices in UK shops.

There could also be delays as lorries bringing products in would need even more border checks.

But Brexit supporters say leaving the EU will give the UK more freedom to strike trade deals around the world.

We will find out more about the detail over the coming days and weeks.

So does that mean that nothing will change?

No. Deal or no deal, from the 1 January 2021, the way people live and work in the UK will be different.

People planning to travel between the UK and EU to live, study, or even on holiday will face different rules.

And, it goes both ways, as those wanting to move to the UK from the EU will face a points-based immigration system, looking at things such as skills and education before they can live in Britain.

There will also be new blue passports and rules around taking your pets abroad.

Tourists heading to EU countries will need a passport that is less than 10 years old and has at least six months left until it runs out.

What does it means for EU citizens in the UK, and UK citizens in the EU?

Whether there is a deal or not, the way people live and work will be different.

People planning to move between the UK and EU to live, work, or retire will no longer be automatically allowed to do so

The UK will apply a points-based immigration system to EU citizens

Travel rules are changing, so people will need to check their passport is still valid, that they have health insurance and the right driving documents

The UK will no longer make such big annual payments towards the EU's budget

Arrivals from the UK will stand in a different queue at passport control in EU countries

Why has fishing been such a big deal?

For many people who supported Brexit, having control over who could fish in the parts of the sea controlled by the UK was very important.

It is important to the EU as well, so both sides need to be happy with the agreement.

It is believed one of the final obstacles being discussed include quotas for particular types of fish.

BBC Europe reporter Gavin Lee said that this was the main reason that talks went on through the night, with leaders negotiating species by species - herring by herring, mackerel by mackerel - and delayed the deal being announced on Thursday morning.

The UK has insisted on having control over fishing in its waters from 1 January and keeping a larger share of the catch from them than under the current quota system.

But the EU wants to phase in a new fishing system over a longer period and retain more of its access to UK waters for boats from France, Spain and other member states.

The sides also disagreed over whether UK firms should continue to follow the same rules as companies within the EU - and on how future trading disputes should be resolved.

What about Northern Ireland?

What happens to the border between Northern Ireland and Ireland after Brexit has been one of the main talking points ever since Brexit was announced.

When the Brexit transition ends on 1 January there will be a new trade border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

While the rest of the UK will leave the EU single market for goods, Northern Ireland will stay in and continue to enforce EU customs rules at its ports.

This means the British government will impose customs checks between Northern Ireland and Britain, while the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland will remain open.

Getty Images Belfast Harbour is Northern Ireland's main maritime gateway, and is expected to be having a new Border Control Post built there due to Brexit

It means food products arriving in Northern Ireland from Great Britain will be subject to EU processes.

This will prevent a hardening of the land border with the Republic of Ireland while creating a new "sea border" with the rest of the UK.

From 1 January all commercial goods coming from GB to NI will need a customs declaration. Food products will also undergo additional checks and controls.

Does this mean I'll never hear about Brexit again?

Many people will hope so! The years following the referendum have been marked by bitter argument, and once there is a deal Boris Johnson hopes some of that angry debate will go away.

But people in the UK are still very divided about whether Brexit was a good idea, and much will depend on what happens next, and whether any deal is seen to be a success or not.