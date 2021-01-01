New Year: What are your hopes and dreams for 2021?

Getty Images

2020 has been a year like no other. Even though most of it has been spent at home, it has still been pretty unforgettable.

But now it's come to an end, and we want you to share your 2021 hopes and dreams.

Have you made any New Year's resolutions? What are you looking forward to? Record a video telling us and send it in!

Getty Images

Traditionally the end of the year gets people thinking about what the new one will bring.

Some people make resolutions, which means they make a promise to do something in the new year.

It can be to change something you do, like eat less chocolate or learn to do something such as playing an instrument.

Perhaps you have been thinking about changes you'd like to make for 2021 or have you got things planned that you're looking forward to?

We want to know all about them.

You don't even have to have any plans or resolutions just tell us what you're hoping 2021 will bring you. Send your videos in using the links below.

