Flooding in parts of England and Wales after heavy rain

PA Media This was the scene near Tewkesbury Abbey, Gloucestershire where flood watches are in place with more wet weather expected in the coming days

Heavy rain overnight in parts of England and Wales has led to flooding, with emergency services receiving hundreds of calls for help on Christmas Eve.

There had been a yellow Met Office weather warning for rain in East Anglia, across Leicester, parts of Birmingham and north London, through to mid-Wales and Cornwall, until 2am on Thursday.

The Environment Agency (EA) issued more than 90 flood warnings for England as of 5am on Thursday, including 16 warnings related to the River Severn on the Welsh border.

Other areas covered by flood warnings included part of the Great River Ouse and the Chediston watercourse in Suffolk.

Nine further flood warnings were issued by Natural Resources Wales.

The Environment Agency also issued a further 149 flood alerts, which warn of possible flooding and urge people to prepare.

How badly have people been affected by the flooding?

PA Media Flood water covers the racecourse at Worcester after heavy rain.

Downpours on Wednesday saw the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service deal with 500 calls in a matter of hours.

Firefighters were called to flooding at properties in Cardiff, Newport, Monmouthshire and Vale of Glamorgan.

Huw Williams from Natural Resources Wales said rivers were still rising on Thursday morning.

@FramingWales Motorists on Cowbridge Road in Cardiff experienced difficulty

The heavy rain caused disruption to travel, with many areas, including Cardiff, reporting surface water on the roads, parts of the M4 and M48 closed and train services were cancelled.

Northamptonshire fire and rescue service said it had handled more than 250 flood calls, with both homes and businesses flooded and a number of people needing to be rescued from their stranded vehicles.

PA Media Emergency services had to rescue rescue a delivery van driver stranded in flood water in Newbridge on Usk, in Wales

Nottinghamshire police said emergency services had been called to a report of a landslide near some homes near a former quarry at 11.40pm on Wednesday.

The force said a "small number" of properties had been evacuated, and police, fire and ambulance services, along with Mansfield district council officials, were sent to the scene at Bank End Close in Mansfield to conduct safety assessments.

Natural Resources Wales said 60.4mm of rain fell within 13 hours at the Trevethin reservoir in southern Wales on Wednesday.

PA Media Flooded fields as the River Towy bursts its banks in Carmarthenshire in Wales

Almost 45mm of rain was also detected in Corby, Northamptonshire, in the same period, according to Environment Agency figures.

In Mathern, Monmouthshire, in South East Wales one man told of how emergency services had to use a boat to transport people across the village after the flood waters rose.

Will the wet weather continue?

Alex Burkill, a meteorologist for the Met Office told the PA Media news agency: "There's been a lot of wet weather around, we've had a heavy rain across much of England and Wales, particularly southern parts of Wales but also further east.

"Most places in England and Wales have been really wet and we've seen strengthening winds too, there have been some gales in exposed parts, so quite unpleasant really."

PA Media Cars make their way through flood water in Newport, near the River Usk, in Wales

He said the rainfall would cease overnight into Christmas Eve.

Huw Williams from Natural Resources Wales told BBC Radio Wales: "Flooding can have a devastating impact on people's lives... We are hoping for a bit of respite over the next few days but we are expecting more rain, unfortunately, later on in the weekend.

"Our staff have been out all night... trying to protect properties but we are asking people to be vigilant."