Wildlife Conservation Society's photos of the year
The WCS have put together some favourite pictures taken in their zoos, aquariums and conservation projects around the world
Meet Keseke - a five-year-old male western lowland gorilla living at the border of Nouabalé-Ndoki National Park, in the Republic of Congo. He is the son of silverback Buka and mother Mapassa and is often seen wrestling with his older brother. They are habituated gorillas that WCS studies in its research centre, which celebrated its 25th birthday this year.
Ingor Singono/WCS
This image of a jaguar at a watering hole was taken in Laguna del Tigre National Park in Guatemala by a conservation project's hidden camera. It was part of a survey looking at how many jaguars are in the area and the general biodiversity of the park.
WCS Guatemala
Following the first major snowstorm of the season, these brown bears explored their compound while digging and rolling in more than a foot of snow. All of the brown bears at Bronx Zoo are rescues that were orphaned in the wild as cubs and would not have survived on their own.
Julie Larsen Maher/WCS
This amazing image shows an okapi in the wildlife reserve in Democratic Republic of Congo. Okapi are rarely seen in the wild; good photos of them are even rarer. WCS projects work to protect okapi from poaching and habitat loss.
Hani Gué/WCS.
A red-eyed tree frog clings to a flower. The bright colours of the flower against the vibrant green skin and characteristic red eyes of the frog create one of the most colourful pictures of 2020.
Julie Larsen Maher/WCS
The New York Aquarium opened a new exhibit in 2020. Spineless features marine invertebrate species including several species of jellyfish, Japanese spider crabs and giant pacific octopus. This photo of a common cuttlefish received a prize at the US Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ national photo contest.
Julie Larsen Maher/WCS
A Debrazza’s monkey photographed near the park headquarters of the Okapi Wildlife Reserve in Democratic Republic of Congo. Eighteen primates live in this vast protected area.
François Sandrin/WCS
Eight pure American Bison were born at the Bronx Zoo in 2020. Scientists have been working to grow a herd of genetically pure bison that can eventually be used for future restoration programs. Bison born at the Bronx Zoo were also reintroduced to the wild in the early 1900s when the species was on the verge of extinction.
Julie Larsen Maher/WCS
The scales above the eyes of the eyelash viper are thought to camouflage the snake’s eyes to help it hide while hunting prey. The eyelash viper is a species of pit viper native to Central and South America.