Giant iceberg breaks up into large pieces

MOD/Crown Copyright A68a was originally 5,800 sq km

A giant iceberg that's been drifting through the South Atlantic Ocean has broken into pieces.

The latest satellite pictures show A68a - the iceberg official name - with large cracks and pieces started to separate and move away from each other.

The A68a iceberg broke off from Antarctica back in 2017 and is now floating off the coast of South Georgia, an island in the South Atlantic Ocean.

BAS/Laura Gerrish Here you can see how the iceberg has been getting closer to South Georgia island over the last few months

Experts have been watching A68a closely to see if it might stop in shallow water.

If that was to happen - and parts of the iceberg still could - it might cause big problems for the island's penguins and seals as they go about hunting for fish and krill.

But not all the impacts would be negative though, for example, icebergs bring with them enormous quantities of dust that will fertilise the ocean plankton around them, providing food for animals up the food chain.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Drone pictures of the giant iceberg before this week's splitting up

How big is A68a?

When A68a first broke away from Antarctica and formed an iceberg, it measured almost 6,000 sq km - about a quarter of the size of the Wales. Now it's about 2,600 sq km - it's got smaller over time but it's still big!

It gets it's unusual name from where it was formed in Antarctica (the A part) and what number iceberg it is that's been recorded (the 68 part). Then letters are added after it when it breaks into smaller pieces.

Why A68a has little to do with climate change

Copernicus Data 2020 / A.Luckman A68a iceberg is the dark shape in this picture - the section that looks like a "finger" has snapped

The iceberg came from a part of the Antarctic where it is still very cold - the Larsen C Ice Shelf.

This is a mass of floating ice formed by glaciers that have flowed down off the eastern side of the Antarctic Peninsula into the ocean.

Icebergs splitting off is a very natural behaviour - in a way it balances out the ice that's been added to the area.