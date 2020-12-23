Lionel Messi: Barcelona star's marvellous record-breaking moments!
Barcelona great Lionel Messi has broken yet another goal-scoring record during his side's victory over Real Valladolid. It's just the latest massive achievement for the 33-year-old. Here are some of his greatest stats so far!
Record of the most goals for one club: Lionel Messi scored his 644th goal for Barcelona on Tuesday. This breaks the previous record set by Brazilian great Pele, who scored 643 goals in 19 seasons for Santos in his homeland between 1956 and 1974.
Getty Images
Player with the most trophies in Barça history: Messi's trophy cabinet contains a whopping 34 winners medals with FC Barcelona. The closest to matching him is Andrés Iniesta, who won 32 with the club.
Getty Images
Winning the most Ballon d'Or awards: Messi has six (from 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2019), something no-one else in the world of football can match (even you Cristiano). He is also the youngest man to win three times, the only player to win four in a row, and the player with the longest time between first and last wins.
Getty Images
Player to score against the most Champions League teams: Messi has managed to overcome 35 different teams, a tournament record. He’s scored against teams from England, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Portugal and Belarus, Cyprus, Denmark and Ukraine too
Getty Images
La Liga record breaker: In the Spanish football league he's the all-time top scorer (289 goals so far), and has got got 36 hat-tricks - the most in La Liga history. He's also the player to score against the most La Liga sides, had the longest scoring run, and is the only player to have scored more than 10 goals in 14 consecutive seasons!