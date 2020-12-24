US Space force to 'Guardians' of the galaxy

@SpaceforceDoD

America's newest branch of its armed forces will be given a name that's got people thinking of sci-fi films!

It was announced on the force's first birthday that members of the US Space Force will be known as 'guardians'.

US Vice President Mike Pence said: "It is my honour, on behalf of the president of the United States, to announce that henceforth the men and women of the United States Space Force will be known as guardians.

"Soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines and guardians will be defending our nation for generations to come."

What are people saying?

The new name was announced on social media with this statement: "The opportunity to name a force is a momentous responsibility. Guardians is a name with a long history in space operations, tracing back to the original command motto of Air Force Space Command in 1983 -Guardians of the High Frontier"

"The name Guardians connects our proud heritage and culture to the important mission we execute 24/7, protecting the people and interest of the U.S. and its allies." US Space Force

However, some of other people have been teasing them about the name Guardians and the logo saying it looks like a cross between the Marvel film, Guardians of the Galaxy and the old TV show, Star Trek.

What is the Space Force?

Space Force is America's first new military service since the Air Force was set up in 1947 after World War Two.

Its main job will be to protect US satellites, space stations and future bases, rather than having service personnel fighting battles in space.

Its motto is semper supra which is latin for 'always above'.

Originally, President Trump wanted the Space Force to be the equal of the US army, navy and air force, but instead Congress made it part of the Department of the Air Force.

President-elect Joe Biden has yet to reveal his plans for Space Force.