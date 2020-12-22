play
Yorkshire river first in the UK to be given special bathing status

A part of a river in West Yorkshire will become the first in UK to get bathing water status in 2021.

A stretch of River Wharfe in Ilkley, which is a popular spot in summer for swimming and paddling, will be added to the list next year, the government have announced.

This status will make sure that the River Wharfe is regularly checked by the Environment Agency from May to September for bacteria and sewage, keeping it clean for local residents and visitors to the area.

This is the first time a river has been given bathing status, as normally the UK's coastal waters and a few lakes have the honour of being recognised by the Environment Agency as clean enough to swim in.

Becky Malby, from the Ilkley Clean River Campaign, said: "We are delighted and excited by this decision. This is a significant environmental landmark as a step towards cleaning up the river so that it is fit for people and wildlife, and we hope that more designations at rivers in the UK will follow."

The water is checked once a year by the Environment Agency and local councils, to be given a rating of either 'excellent', 'good', 'sufficient' or 'poor' so that the public know when choosing where to swim, and actions can be taken if needed to keep waters clean.

The plans for Ilkley hope River Wharfe include reducing storm overflow into the river which means sewage flow from surrounding farms and moorland would be cut, keeping the river clean and safe.

