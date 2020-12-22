play
Christmas star: Planets align in the night sky

Last updated at 12:59
Artwork of our solar systemDETLEV VAN RAVENSWAAY/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY
Artwork of our solar system

Jupiter and Saturn crossed paths on 21 December when their orbits brought them close together, making them appear as a glowing 'double planet'.

The conjunction of the two largest planets in our solar system was seen from Earth as an impressive big bright light in the night sky.

Some parts of the world had a clear view and captured this incredible sight.

The statue of Liberty looks on in New York CityGetty Images
The statue of Liberty looks on in New York City
A telescope captures the planets in South KoreaYONHAP
A telescope captures the planets in South Korea
Stargazers find the planets in New Delhi, IndiaHindustan Times
Stargazers find the planets in New Delhi, India

Astronomers believe Jupiter and Saturn haven't been this close together for 800 years.

Photographer Nick Edgington, who captured the moment on camera, said: "This year it is extra special as they are closer together than they have been since the 17th century.

"Because they appear so close together some are referring to it as the Christmas Star or the Star of Bethlehem."

This timing of this rare astronomical event at Christmas time has had some scientists and religious experts scratching their heads about whether or not this could be the return of the famous star of Bethlehem.

The Nativity story in the Bible says that a star of wonder led the wise men, or 'Magi', to Mary and Joseph and the new-born baby Jesus.

Around 2,000 years ago the stars and constellations would have been even more visible, without any light pollution from electricity, and many people would look to the stars for predictions, prophecy and guidance.

A nativity scene illustrationGetty Images
The Bible describes a bright guiding star in the sky around 2,000 years ago

