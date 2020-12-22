Charli D'Amelio and her family to star in their own reality TV show

Jason Kempin / Getty Images Charli, Dixie, Heidi and Marc D'Amelio are getting their own reality TV show

All you TikTok fans are sure to be VERY excited by this news...

Social media stars Charli and Dixie D'Amelio are set to star in their own reality TV show, alongside their parents, called The D'Amelio Show.

It will be out on Hulu next year - which is a streaming platform in the US, so there's no UK release date just yet.

What do you think about the D'Amelio family getting their own show? Let us know in the comments below.

What else do we know about The D'Amelio Show?

Getty Images Charli and her sister Dixie

Earlier this year Charli D'Amelio became the first creator to hit 100 million followers on TikTok. That's a LOT of fans.

It's no surprise then, that a reality TV show deal has been struck with the family.

The D'Amelio popularity has led to an eight-part series which will follow their lives as they "navigate their sudden rise to fame".

Viewers can expect to see Dixie pursue a music career in Los Angeles as well as Charli navigating the highs and lows of sudden social media stardom.

Getty Images

In a statement, Charli's dad Mark D'Amelio said: "We've always been a very close family, but this experience has brought us even closer and we're really excited to share a glimpse of our lives with the world.

"Many people create impressions of us based off of short content, a few minutes or even seconds. But now, we're looking forward to sharing a side that you likely don't get to see on our social channels."

The show will give viewers a behind-the-scenes insight into the D'Amelio's lives. Something that you don't get with their short TikTok videos!

Are you excited to glimpse into the lives of the most famous TikTok family on the planet?! Let us know in the comments.