Countries around the world stop travel from UK

Reuters A sign at the Port of Dover warns drivers the border is closed

Several countries are restricting travel to and from the UK.

It comes after the British government reported a different version of coronavirus that has been found mainly in the south of England.

The new strain of coronavirus, known as a 'variant', seems to spread faster between people, but doesn't appear to make those who catch it more sick.

However, the news of the coronavirus variant has meant many countries, including Germany, Italy, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey, India and Canada, are suspending UK flights.

France has closed its border with the UK for 48 hours, with no lorries or ferry passengers able to sail from the port of Dover.

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson will have an emergency Cobra meeting with his ministers later on Monday.

Cobra stands for cabinet office briefing room, where it's decided how the government should respond to a national crisis.

Will food supplies be affected?

Getty Images

Adults in Britain have been told not to panic buy supplies of food or products following the border closure.

Speaking to the BBC, Alex Veitch, from trade group Logistics UK, said the travel ban was only affecting outbound lorries, and that inbound goods were still moving.

He said: "This is why we are saying at the current time, please, there is no need to panic buy, there are goods available in the shops, retailers are doing everything they can."

However, he said the government needed to work with EU partners to come up with a solution "as quickly as possible" to give the French and other authorities confidence that drivers are Covid-free and there has been calls for truck drivers to receive rapid coronavirus testing at the border.

PA Media

Representatives from European Union countries are currently meeting in the Belgian city of Brussels to discuss a co-ordinated response.

The French government has said that "in the next few hours" it will establish a "protocol to ensure that movement from the UK can resume".

The Channel is a vital trade route, with about 10,000 lorries a day travelling between Dover and Calais during busy periods such as Christmas.

A Sainsbury's spokesman said all of its Christmas dinner products were "already in the country and we have plenty of these".

"We are also sourcing everything we can from the UK and looking into alternative transport for product sourced from Europe," he said.

But they also added that: "If nothing changes, we will start to see gaps over the coming days on lettuce, some salad leaves, cauliflowers, broccoli and citrus fruit - all of which are imported from Europe at this time of year."

What does it mean for Brexit?

Getty Images Freight lorries are seen queuing as they wait to enter the port of Dover earlier this month

The Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says Brexit negotiations should be delayed because: "The new Covid strain - and the various implications of it - means we face a profoundly serious situation, and it demands our 100% attention."

A decision on whether the UK and EU can come up with a Brexit deal currently has a final deadline of 31 December.

What about vaccine supplies?

Reuters

Meanwhile, the UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says that the UK's coronavirus vaccine supplies won't be affected by the travel bans.

"It comes via containers and the container traffic isn't affected at all, so this isn't an issue with the vaccine at all and indeed will never be an issue for medicines regardless because we have freight contingencies in place," he said.