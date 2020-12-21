Ariana Grande announces engagement to Dalton Gomez

Instagram/arianagrande Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have announced they are engaged

Pop superstar Ariana Grande has announced that she is engaged to Dalton Gomez. It's the Christmas cheer the world needs right now!

The singer shared photos of herself and her fiancé on social media on Sunday night, and - of course - fans have gone wild over the news!

MTV commented on the post, saying: "HOW AM I SUPPOSED TO HANDLE THIS??? ON A SUNDAY???"

While Hailey Bieber said: "YAYYYYYY!!!!😍😍😍😍😍 so happy for you guys!!"

Who is Dalton Gomez?

Who is Dalton Gomez?

The star posted several photos on her Instagram page, showing a pearl and diamond ring on her left hand. "Forever n then some", the caption said.

She has been dating Dalton Gomez for just under a year.

He was raised in southern California and is a luxury real estate agent - which means he sells houses and property.

The couple are currently living at Grande's Los Angeles home, reports say.

In late October, Grande released her sixth album, Positions, which went to the top of both the UK and US charts.

The singer was previously engaged to US comedian and actor Pete Davidson, but they called off their high-profile relationship two years ago.

In February this year, she was spotted with her new partner, Gomez, at a restaurant in Los Angeles.

Then in May, they made their first public appearance together as a couple in the lockdown music video to Grande and Justin Bieber's collaboration, Stuck With U.

The following month, the couple then became Instagram official when she posted a picture of them in each other's arms on to the social media platform.