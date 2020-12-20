Christmas lockdown rules: Everything you need to know

EPA

With less than a week until Christmas there have been big changes to the coronavirus rules across the UK.

The planned relaxation of Covid-19 rules in England, Scotland and Wales was cut from five days to just one.

However, in some areas rules have become even stricter, with London, large parts of the south-east and east of England, and all of Wales going into a new set of restrictions known as Tier Four.

Currently the restrictions, which are in place for an initial two-week period, do not affect to schools, which have already broken up for the holidays.

There will also be a travel ban between England and Scotland throughout the Christmas period.

Scotland will enter the tightest restrictions, known as Level Four, on Boxing Day; while Northern Ireland will begin a new six-week lockdown on Boxing Day (26 December).

What are the Tier 4 restrictions?

The restrictions are similar to the last national lockdown in England, in November, and began on Sunday 20 September.

They will be in place for an initial two-week period, being formally reviewed on 30 December.

People living in Tier Four areas being asked to stay at home - although those who have to travel for education or work may continue to do so

Schools are currently scheduled to reopen as normal after the holidays

People cannot mix indoors with anyone not from their household (including on Christmas Day)

Support bubbles remain unaffected, and children whose parents live in different households will still be able to visit both

You can only meet one other person from outside your household or support bubble in an open public space

All non-essential shops will have to close, along with hairdressers, nail bars, and indoor entertainment venues

Gyms and indoor swimming pools must close but outdoor pools, sports courts and golf courses can stay open

No-one in Tier Four should travel to an area in Tiers One to Three, including for Christmas

People in Tier Four areas should not travel abroad, except in limited circumstances (including work and education)

Communal religious worship will still be allowed

Weddings and civil partnership ceremonies are not allowed except in exceptional circumstances

Who is in Tier 4?

It applies to all areas in the South East who were previously in tier three.

The areas affected are:

Greater London (all 32 boroughs and the City of London)

Kent

Buckinghamshire (including Milton Keynes)

Berkshire

Surrey (excluding Waverley)

Gosport, Havant, Portsmouth

Rother and Hastings

Bedfordshire

Hertfordshire

Essex (excluding Colchester, Uttlesford and Tendring)

Peterborough

All of Wales has been moved to Tier Four immediately. First Minister Mark Drakeford said: "While we all want to avoid further disruption to businesses and plans for Christmas, our overriding duty is to protect lives here in Wales."

The Welsh government has not set a deadline for the lifting of restrictions.

What are the new Christmas restrictions elsewhere?

England

The rules on households mixing are no longer being relaxed between 23 and 27 December, it will now be just for 25 December.

People living in Tiers One to Three are still allowed to form Christmas bubbles with another household - but only on Christmas Day, and these cannot include anyone in Tier Four.

Wales

On Christmas Day two households can meet, along with a single person support bubble. The government is advising against forming a bubble at all.

From 20 December the whole country will return to lockdown under level four restrictions.

Gyms, hairdressers, beauty salons and non-essential shops closed

Bars and restaurants will only be able to open for takeaways

People will only be allowed to travel for "essential reasons"

People cannot mix with anyone they do not live with, apart from on Christmas Day when two households can meet, along with a single person support bubble

Only single person households are allowed to form an exclusive support bubble with one other household

Children will return to school on a staggered basis after the Christmas break. Online learning will continue at the beginning of term and schools will provide face-to-face learning for the majority of their pupils by 11 January.

Scotland

On Christmas Day a maximum of eight people from three households will be allowed to mix indoors.

From Boxing Day the whole of mainland Scotland will be in the country's toughest level of restrictions for at least three weeks.

People should not be meeting in each others houses, but those living alone can form an extended household with another household

Six adults from two separate households can meet in a public place. Children under 12 do not count towards that total

Young people aged between 12 and 17 can meet up in groups of up to six outdoors. These groups are not subject to the two household limit but physical distancing is required

Schools, colleges and universities can remain open, but informal childcare is only allowed for anyone employed in essential or permitted services.

People in Scotland should not travel to other parts of the UK, and no one who doesn't live in Scotland should travel there

All non-essential shops, leisure and entertainment venues, and indoor sports facilities (including gyms) must close

You are permitted to meet others outdoors for informal exercise or sport and outdoor gyms can remain open. Outdoor non-contact sports are permitted for all age groups.

Restaurants, cafes, pubs and bars will be closed, but hotels and other accommodation providers can serve food up to 10pm to guests.

Takeaways can operate as normal with face coverings and physical distancing rules being followed

Wedding ceremonies and civil partnerships, with a maximum of 20 people (including the couple) are allowed

Churches, mosques, temples and synagogues can remain open subject to two metre distancing and a maximum of 20 worshippers.

Northern Ireland

No changes have been made to Christmas Covid-19 restrictions in Northern Ireland, which means three households are allowed to meet indoors from the 23 to 27 December.

However, a statement from the first, deputy first and health ministers did urge people to "think seriously about their plans for Christmas, and to now consider limiting their coming together to Christmas Day only".

A new lockdown is coming into force across Northern Ireland on 26 December and will last for six weeks.