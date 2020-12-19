play
Covid-19: 'Christmas cannot continue as planned' declares Prime Minister

Boris Johnson pictured next to Chris Whitty and Patrick VallanceReuters

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced changes in England to the rules for meeting up at Christmas and introduced a new tier with tighter rules to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

The new Tier 4 category will be roughly the same as the lockdown rules used in November, and will apply to London and many parts of the south east from Sunday 20 December.

All of Wales will also enter Tier 4 restrictions at the same time, announced First Minister Mark Drakeford.

"Residents in those areas must stay at home" for at least ten days explained the Prime Minister.

Christmas in CardiffGetty Images
These shoppers in Cardiff will have to stay at home from Sunday 20 December

"We cannot continue with Christmas as planned," said Boris Johnson, adding that, "We, of course, bitterly regret the changes that are necessary but, alas, when the facts change you have to change your approach."

Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford explained the decision to move to Tier 4 immediately by saying: "While we all want to avoid further disruption to businesses and plans for Christmas, our overriding duty is to protect lives here in Wales."

He added: "We know that 2021 will be a different and a better year."

What do the rules mean for Christmas?

The government has had to change the planned relaxation of rules for Christmas, and scrapped them completely for areas in the new Tier 4 category.

The plan to allow up to three households to mix for five days has been cut to just Christmas Day.

Those in Tier 4 cannot mix indoors with anyone not from their household, and outdoor mixing will be cut to meeting one person in an open public space.

All non-essential retail in those highest tier areas will have to close, along with hairdressers, nail bars, indoor gyms and leisure facilities.

Boris JohnsonReuters
The Prime Minister said he "bitterly regreted" having to make the changes
Which areas are in Tier 4?

Tier Four restrictions will apply in all tier three areas in the South East, covering Kent, Buckinghamshire, Berkshire, Surrey (excluding Waverley), Gosport, Havant, Portsmouth, Rother and Hastings.

It will also apply in London and the majority of the East of England.

Why is the government having to change plans?

The government's chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance, explained that a new variant of the coronavirus has begun to spread in the south-east of England.

He warned there had been a "very sharp increase" during December.

"This virus has taken off, it's moving fast."

Sir Patrick said that there was no evidence that the new variant "causes more trouble" or would make people sicker.

He also said the vaccine would still work on this variant of the virus, saying, "the vaccine response should be adequate for this virus."

Here is everything you need to know about the Nnew coronavirus 'variant': What is it?.

Your Comments

Join the conversation

26 comments

  • I was planning to see my grand parents (who live in Kent(tier 4)) who I haven’t seen in ages. I was planning for friends to come to ours on Boxing Day. Everything is cancelled. Why couldn’t they tell us these rules sooner? Like, before we’ve made all of our plans. Just please.

  • I know he is doing what is Best Buy I will not see my family for ages if we can’t meet up and it’s because it’s spreading in LONDON

    [Edited by moderator]

  • So annoying! I can't see any of my family cos I live in a tier 2 area but they live in teir 4 😭😡. Its annoying cos they said that they wouldn't change the rules. I hate Covid and this is the worst but I understand safety comes first but everyone had their hopes up for Christmas and they have just ruined it.
    hatecovid

    • Chocolate2000 replied:
      Yeah , I’m annoyed but I understand

  • Oh no

  • Why COVID 19 it’s 20 it should be COVID 20 (2020) 🤔

    • happytrampoliningchocolatewaffle replied:
      I think because it actually started or was first witnessed in 2019 but I agree it had the most impact in 2020

  • Listen up everyone, Boris is doing what’s BEST for the country, if he didn’t loads of people would die. After reading the comments, almost all of you say you hate Boris. Please don’t - he’s doing his best to help you ,not him, you. Everyone would be dying here and there if it wasn’t for him. I’m in TIER 4 (I’m very annoyed) but he’s doing his best

    • floofy_sausage_dog replied:
      I agree. Yes, nobody wanted this to happen but it’s better this way for everyone. By everyone being careful, at least next year Christmas will hopefully be normal again

  • Why just Christmas Day can’t it just be Christmas Day and Boxing Day that’s just simple ok?

  • I hate Boris Johnson
    I hate Covid
    I hate 2020
    This was bound to happen

    • Chocolate2000 replied:
      I hate COVID
      Not Boris
      Not 2020
      I hate COVID

  • It is not fair

  • He is so cruel

  • I HATE borris Johnson sooo much

  • I hate Boris Johnson with all my heart.

    • Emilychocolatebakerlover replied:
      Why? He is doing what is best for the country

  • TIER 4 ???!!! Nah!!!

    • This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

  • But I guess its best for the country.

  • Oh no! I don't celebrate Christmas but it's bad if your plans are going to be cancelled. Such late notice.

