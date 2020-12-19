Covid-19: 'Christmas cannot continue as planned' declares Prime Minister

Reuters

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced changes in England to the rules for meeting up at Christmas and introduced a new tier with tighter rules to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

The new Tier 4 category will be roughly the same as the lockdown rules used in November, and will apply to London and many parts of the south east from Sunday 20 December.

All of Wales will also enter Tier 4 restrictions at the same time, announced First Minister Mark Drakeford.

"Residents in those areas must stay at home" for at least ten days explained the Prime Minister.

Getty Images These shoppers in Cardiff will have to stay at home from Sunday 20 December

"We cannot continue with Christmas as planned," said Boris Johnson, adding that, "We, of course, bitterly regret the changes that are necessary but, alas, when the facts change you have to change your approach."

Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford explained the decision to move to Tier 4 immediately by saying: "While we all want to avoid further disruption to businesses and plans for Christmas, our overriding duty is to protect lives here in Wales."

He added: "We know that 2021 will be a different and a better year."

What do the rules mean for Christmas?

The government has had to change the planned relaxation of rules for Christmas, and scrapped them completely for areas in the new Tier 4 category.

The plan to allow up to three households to mix for five days has been cut to just Christmas Day.

Those in Tier 4 cannot mix indoors with anyone not from their household, and outdoor mixing will be cut to meeting one person in an open public space.

All non-essential retail in those highest tier areas will have to close, along with hairdressers, nail bars, indoor gyms and leisure facilities.

Reuters The Prime Minister said he "bitterly regreted" having to make the changes

Which areas are in Tier 4?

Tier Four restrictions will apply in all tier three areas in the South East, covering Kent, Buckinghamshire, Berkshire, Surrey (excluding Waverley), Gosport, Havant, Portsmouth, Rother and Hastings.

It will also apply in London and the majority of the East of England.

Why is the government having to change plans?

The government's chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance, explained that a new variant of the coronavirus has begun to spread in the south-east of England.

He warned there had been a "very sharp increase" during December.

"This virus has taken off, it's moving fast."

Sir Patrick said that there was no evidence that the new variant "causes more trouble" or would make people sicker.

He also said the vaccine would still work on this variant of the virus, saying, "the vaccine response should be adequate for this virus."

