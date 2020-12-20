Fresh hope of saving endangered turtles in Vietnam

There are thought to be only four Swinhoe's softshell turtles left in the world, but the discovery of a female in Vietnma has raised hopes those numbers could be raised.

Scientists hadn't been sure if the latest turtle they had found was male or female, but it's now been revealed to be female - meaning there is a chance it could mate with a male Swinhoe's softshell turtle in Suzhou Zoo in China.

There are thought to be another two turtles in lakes in Vietnam but so far their sexes are unknown.