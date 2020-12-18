Check out the 'crazy beast' scientists have dug up!

Andrey Atuchin / Denver Museum of Nature & Science

The bones of a distant relative to the rat have been found.

According to a study done by Dr David Krause the 66 million year old bones belong to an Adalatherium hui.

Adalatherium hui translates to 'crazy beast' and looks a bit like a badger.

It would have lived around the same time as dinosaurs.

But what more do we know about it?

What did it look like?

Krause et al, doi: 10.1038/s41586-020-2234-8.

The prehistoric beast is related to the rat. It would have been the size of a medium-sized dog with a short stubby tail.

The Adalatherium hui had teeth like a rabbit and big badger-like claws used for digging.

Adalatherium is simply odd. 'Trying to figure out how it moved, for instance, was challenging because its front end is telling us a completely different story than its back end. Dr Simone Hoffmann , Co lead author

They also had a hole in their snout - their nose - that is very unlike that of any other mammal.

What else do we know?

Simone Hoffmann / Kathrine Pan SWNS)

Scans done on the the animals teeth suggest it was a plant eater, Dr Hoffmann said.

The study published in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology said it was a 'giant' relative of mouse-sized mammals that lived during the Cretaceous.

Adalatherium was likely to have been wiped out in the same asteroid strike that's thought to have killed off the dinosaurs.