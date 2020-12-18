Check out the 'crazy beast' scientists have dug up!

The bones of a distant relative to the rat have been found.
According to a study done by Dr David Krause the 66 million year old bones belong to an Adalatherium hui.
Adalatherium hui translates to 'crazy beast' and looks a bit like a badger.
It would have lived around the same time as dinosaurs.
But what more do we know about it?
The prehistoric beast is related to the rat. It would have been the size of a medium-sized dog with a short stubby tail.
The Adalatherium hui had teeth like a rabbit and big badger-like claws used for digging.
Adalatherium is simply odd. 'Trying to figure out how it moved, for instance, was challenging because its front end is telling us a completely different story than its back end.
They also had a hole in their snout - their nose - that is very unlike that of any other mammal.
Scans done on the the animals teeth suggest it was a plant eater, Dr Hoffmann said.
The study published in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology said it was a 'giant' relative of mouse-sized mammals that lived during the Cretaceous.
Adalatherium was likely to have been wiped out in the same asteroid strike that's thought to have killed off the dinosaurs.
Your Comments
Join the conversation