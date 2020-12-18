Coronavirus: Northern Ireland facing six-week lockdown from 26 December

PA Media Non-essential shops will have to close again

Northern Ireland will enter a new lockdown after Christmas, starting on 26 December.

Non-essential shops will close from Christmas Eve in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Ministers will review the measures after four weeks.

For the first week of the lockdown, running until 2 January, essential shops - like supermarkets - will have to close by 8:00pm each day.

It has been proposed to limit the reopening of schools in January, although a decision has not yet been made.

Hair salons will have to shut and cafes, restaurants and pubs will be only be able to do takeaway services.

All sporting events will be postponed - even at elite level - with people being urged only to leave their home for essential reasons.

PA

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said she recognised the lockdown would be "disappointing" for many people, but that it was clear a "longer and deeper intervention" was necessary.

It is understood people will also not be allowed to meet others in private gardens, while restrictions on indoor visits to people's homes will remain in place.

People have been urged "not to wait" until after Christmas to start reducing their number of social contacts.

People from up to three households in Northern Ireland will still be able to meet over the festive period in so-called Christmas "bubbles".

It follows a previous agreement between the UK nations to stick to plans to allow three households to mix between 23 and 27 December.

Anyone travelling to or from Northern Ireland is permitted an extra day either side on 22 and 28 December.

The new lockdown is being imposed in response to rising numbers of cases of the virus in Northern Ireland.