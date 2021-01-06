Meet Munu - he's a Western Black rhino and some very special thermal heat technology is being used to protect him from poachers.

Munu lives in South Africa and is one of only a few hundred Western Black rhinos left in the wild.

He's also blind which means escaping poachers, who want him for his horn, is even harder than for other rhinos.

But his carer, Brett Barlow, is using special equipment to keep him safe.

De'Graft chatted to Brett - and Munu - to find out how it all works.