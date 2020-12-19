Christmas: Are you planning to use a game to host a virtual party?

Getty Images

Different rules across the UK mean you might not be able to meet up with all your friends and family this Christmas.

But that doesn't mean you can't see them!

We've all had to be a bit more creative about hanging out in 2020. It's meant video calls, drive-by parties and....some singing out of windows!

Using games to connect with those we can't meet up with in person has also been a big deal - whether it's a birthday celebration on Fortnite, a meet-up on Animal Crossing or a Roblox party.

Advice about staying safe online from Own It Staying Safe - Own It - BBC

So we want to know, if you're planning a Christmas get-together which will be hosted on a game?

Let us know by voting and tell us all about it in the comments!

