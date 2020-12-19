play
Watch Newsround

Christmas: Are you planning to use a game to host a virtual party?

Last updated at 07:37
comments
View Comments
Girl in wheelchair and mum play gamesGetty Images

Different rules across the UK mean you might not be able to meet up with all your friends and family this Christmas.

But that doesn't mean you can't see them!

We've all had to be a bit more creative about hanging out in 2020. It's meant video calls, drive-by parties and....some singing out of windows!

Using games to connect with those we can't meet up with in person has also been a big deal - whether it's a birthday celebration on Fortnite, a meet-up on Animal Crossing or a Roblox party.

So we want to know, if you're planning a Christmas get-together which will be hosted on a game?

Let us know by voting and tell us all about it in the comments!

If you cannot see this vote, try here instead.

More like this

thanks
play
1:26

'Thank you' messages to your 2020 heroes

Jess Glynne (Mariah), LadBaby and Mariah Carey.

Christmas number one: Who's in the running for 2020?

What are your elves up to?
play
0:34

Christmas elves: What have yours been doing?

Boy and girl as Mary and Joseph
play
1:17

David Walliams: BGT judge joins other celebs for school's virtual nativity play

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

strictly finalists

Final four battle it out for Strictly's glitterball trophy

comments
67
sheep flying through the air.
image

Check out these prize-winning wildlife photos taken by young people

Boy with flags of UK and EU
play
2:25

Brexit: Kids' questions answered

Newsround Home