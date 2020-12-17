play
Coronavirus: Staggered return for secondary pupils in England

Last updated at 18:05
Pupils at a school in InverclydePA Media

Students returning to secondary school in England after the Christmas break will go back at different times.

The government has announced that there'll be a staggered return in January with some pupils starting online rather than in class.

Exam-year pupils, including those taking GCSEs, A-levels and vocational exams next year, will start term as usual, while other secondary school pupils will study online for the first week.

Face-to-face learning is expected to re-start for everyone by 11 January.

Why will there be a staggered start?

The aim is to allow schools to prepare and set up coronavirus testing schemes.

School staff will be offered a test each week and there'll be a daily test for seven days for pupils who have been in contact with a positive case.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said testing would "clamp down" on the virus after the Christmas holiday.

Those exam year pupils returning for face-to-face lessons will also be offered tests, with all testing to be on a voluntary basis and requiring permission from pupils' parents.

Mr Williamson said: "Building on the fantastic actions that schools and colleges have already taken to be as safe as possible, this additional testing will catch those who have the virus but are not showing symptoms to help schools and colleges stay in control of the virus throughout the spring term."

WATCH: What is mass-coronavirus testing in schools actually like?
How have teachers and school staff reacted?

Some teachers and school staff have criticised the timing of the decision and say they have not been given enough notice to set up a testing system.

The National Education Union (NEU), which represents most teachers in the UK, has written a letter to the education secretary.

It says: "Telling school leaders, on the last day of term [for many schools], that they must organise volunteers and parents, supported by their staff, to test pupils in the first week of term, whilst Year 11 and 13 pupils are on site for in-school teaching, is a ridiculous ask."

Paul Whiteman, leader of the trade union the National Association of Head Teachers said the government had "handed schools a confused and chaotic mess at the eleventh hour".

The Department for Education has said guidance will be provided to schools and colleges shortly on how to set up and staff the testing sites.

Armed forces personnel will provide support.

What is happening elsewhere in the UK?

There are different plans for schools in different parts of the UK.

The governments of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have not announced any changes to the start of the January term.

However, schools in Wales moved online last Monday and will also have mass testing in schools from January.

  • oh damn

