Carly, 10, was told she couldn't donate her hair to The Little Princess Trust because it doesn't make wigs from afro hair.

Now the charity has changed its policy so Carly has had her long hair all cut off.

It will be used to make wigs for children who have lost their own hair because of cancer treatment.

She said it was a bit scary but she is glad she is now able to help other people.

