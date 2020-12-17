Little Mix: Jesy thanks fans for support after leaving the group

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Your messages for Jesy

Jesy Nelson has thanked fans for their "love and support" after she announced she was leaving Little Mix.

The singer posted on social media for the first time since revealing her decision to quit for mental health reasons.

In a photo on her Instagram story she said: "I just want to say thank you so much to every one of you that has shown me so much love and support over the past few days.

"Some of your messages have made me feel so emotional and I appreciate it so much. Love you all."

Lots of fans and celebrities have been showing their support for Jesy, including famous faces from The X Factor.

Little Mix were the first band to ever win the TV talent show back in 2011 - presenter Dermot O'Leary said "Big love Jesy".