'Flamboyant' furry dinosaur with shoulder ribbons discovered!

Bob Nicholls 2020

A new one-of-a-kind dinosaur has been discovered which had a furry mane, feather-like shoulder ribbons and might have been an impressive dancer!

The fossil was discovered by a group of international scientists in the Crato Formation in Brazil, and is the first of its kind to be found in that area.

Scientists think the new dinosaur, named Ubirajara jubatus - which means "lord of the feather" - lived around 110 million years ago and was about the size of a chicken.

Despite its size, the little dinosaur is part of the Theropod family, which includes dinos like the terrifying Tyrannosaurus rex!

What is interesting about the Ubirajara jubatus though, is its 'flamboyant' appearance!

Using special x-ray equipment, the researchers discovered from looking at its fossil that the Ubirajara jubatus had a furry mane, and long ribbons - known as "proto-feathers" - coming out of its shoulders.

These shoulder ribbons are not scales, fur or feathers and are thought to be unique to the animal. Each ribbon has a small sharp ridge running along the middle.

The scientists think the dinosaur's mane was controlled by its muscles, allowing it to be raised and lowered, similar to how a porcupine raises its spines when it feels threatened.

Professor Martill who was part of the research team, said: "What is especially unusual about the beast is the presence of two very long, probably stiff ribbons on either side of its shoulders that were probably used for display, for mate attraction, inter-male rivalry or to frighten off foes.

"Given its flamboyance, we can imagine that the dinosaur may have indulged in elaborate dancing to show off its display structures."

This behaviour can be found in many birds alive today, like the birds of paradise family, which use their brightly coloured feathers and dance moves to ward off predators and attract mates.