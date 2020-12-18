What is Chelsea star Reece James doing to help tackle food poverty?

Lots of football players and clubs have taken steps to address the issue of child hunger.

Chelsea player Reece James has been working alongside charities to help provide free meals for children.

The 21-year-old England defender, who has been a supporter of the London-based food charity the Felix Project since 2019, said he was inspired to help after growing up around friends who didn't always have access to meals at home.

This year, the football star has been taking part in the Evening Standard and The Independent's Food For London Now and Help The Hungry campaigns to help provide free meals for children in London.

Newsround spoke to Reece to find out more.