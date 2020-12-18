'Thank you' messages to your 2020 heroes

2020's been a bit of a strange one, hasn't it?

Because of coronavirus, the way you live your life has probably changed a bit.

Maybe you've been taught at home instead of in school, you might not have seen some of your family for a while, and maybe you've not been able to do some of your favourite things.

But in all of the weirdness, there have been people around to keep your spirits up - your 2020 heroes.

We asked some of you who's kept a smile on your face and who you're grateful for, take a look.