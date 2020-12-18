play
Watch Newsround

'Thank you' messages to your 2020 heroes

2020's been a bit of a strange one, hasn't it?

Because of coronavirus, the way you live your life has probably changed a bit.

Maybe you've been taught at home instead of in school, you might not have seen some of your family for a while, and maybe you've not been able to do some of your favourite things.

But in all of the weirdness, there have been people around to keep your spirits up - your 2020 heroes.

We asked some of you who's kept a smile on your face and who you're grateful for, take a look.

Watch more videos

'Thank you' messages to your 2020 heroes
Video

'Thank you' messages to your 2020 heroes

CBBC stars answer your Christmas Questions!
Video

CBBC stars answer your Christmas Questions!

Christmas video game round up
Video

Christmas video game round up

Will vaccine success inspire more kids to get into science?
Video

Will vaccine success inspire more kids to get into science?

BGirl Terra, the breakdancer aiming for Olympic gold
Video

BGirl Terra, the breakdancer aiming for Olympic gold

Hayley's yummy homemade Christmas gift ideas
Video

Hayley's yummy homemade Christmas gift ideas

Happy News: Stories to make you smile
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

Coronavirus: Your messages to your grandparents
Video

Coronavirus: Your messages to your grandparents

Oxford Vaccine: Top scientists answer YOUR questions
Video

Oxford Vaccine: Top scientists answer YOUR questions

Godmothered: We speak to the stars of Disney's new film!
Video

Godmothered: We speak to the stars of Disney's new film!

Meet the experts behind 'brilliant' Covid-19 vaccine
Video

Meet the experts behind 'brilliant' Covid-19 vaccine

'We're so proud watching our dad Shane Richie in I'm A Celebrity'
Video

'We're so proud watching our dad Shane Richie in I'm A Celebrity'

What needs to be done to get more girls into motorsport?
Video

What needs to be done to get more girls into motorsport?

Six-year-old boy's space ambition 'inspires' Nasa
Video

Six-year-old boy's space ambition 'inspires' Nasa

Why pet snails have become a lockdown favourite
Video

Why pet snails have become a lockdown favourite

Top Stories

Jesy

Jesy thanks fans for 'love and support' after leaving Little Mix

comments
Jess Glynne (Mariah), LadBaby and Mariah Carey.

Who's in the running to be this year's Christmas number one?

comments
Carly, 10, was told she couldn't donate her hair to The Little Princess Trust because they don't make wigs from afro hair. Now the charity has changed its policy.
play
0:43

Girl gets haircut after charity changes policy on afro hair donations

Newsround Home