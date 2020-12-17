Christmas number one: Who's in the running for 2020?

Getty/OfficialCharts.com

The countdown for Christmas is well and truly here, which means the race for Christmas number one is officially ON!

And this year it's even more exciting because the winner will be revealed on 25 December!

The battle to top the festive chart is a tradition that goes back decades. It started in 1952 when an artist called Al Martino claimed the title with a song called Here in my Heart.

But who's in the running for 2020?

Can Mariah Carey hold on? Will it be LadBaby for a third year in a row? Or will Justin Bieber do it? Let's take a look...

Mariah Carey

Getty Images/Kevin Mazur All I Want For Christmas Is You has finally become a UK number one after 26 years!

Singer Mariah Carey's song All I Want For Christmas Is You finally topped the UK music charts this week after 26 years!

It was originally released in 1994 but only managed to get to number two in the UK charts that year.

But the question is... can she hold on to the title until Christmas day?

Justin Bieber

Getty Images

Pop star Justin Bieber has teamed up with an NHS choir in the hope of topping the music charts this Christmas.

The Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Choir have added their voices to a special version of Bieber's single Holy and all the profits will be split between NHS Charities Together and the choir's local NHS Trust charity.

They've joined together five years after going head-to-head in a closely fought race for Christmas number one in 2015!

LadBaby

OfficialCharts.com LadBaby (Mark and Roxanne Hoyle) with their Official Christmas Number 1 Award for I Love Sausage Rolls

It looks like last year's festive chart-toppers, LadBaby, are going to try for a hat-trick - yep this would be their THIRD Christmas number one in a row if they can make it!

But can they do it again?

The dad blogger and YouTube star has secured the number one spot for the last two years, with 2018's We Built This City and then I Love Sausage Rolls in 2019.

This year their single is called Don't Stop Me Eatin' - a sausage-roll themed take on American rock band Journey's Don't Stop Believin'.

All money from the sale of the song will go to the foodbank charity The Trussell Trust.

Jess Glynne

Getty Images

Jess Glynne's recording of This Christmas is proving very popular.

It's already climbing up the UK Official Singles chart and we're sure if she hits the top spot there's no place she'd Rather Be.

But can she go all the way in time for Christmas?

Liam Gallagher

Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Oasis legend Liam Gallagher has released his first ever festive single All You're Dreaming Of.

We're sure all he's dreaming of is being a festive chart-topper!

Money raised from the song will go to the charity Action For Children - they work to protect and support vulnerable children and young people across the UK.

The Dancing Binmen

Dancing Binmen

This next song sounds a bit rubbish...but don't bin it off just yet!

Three binmen from Wolverhampton - Jack Johnson, Henry Wright and Adrian Breakwell - became pretty famous for their dances as they collected the waste from people's bins during the first lockdown.

Now they hope to spread some Christmas cheer and get to number one with Boogie Round The Bins At Christmas.

All money raised from their song will also go to charity.

The Rock Choir

Getty Images

A choir from Devon has joined thousands across England, Wales and Scotland to form one big virtual choir to record a special version of Keeping the Dream Alive.

That's a lot of people... but is it enough?

Which song is your favourite? Let us know by picking yours from the list below. Don't forget to also add a comment to let us know why!

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you cannot see this list to pick your favourite, click here.