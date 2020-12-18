What did people buy during lockdown and what did they leave on the shelf?

Getty Images What went in your lockdown basket?

A survey done by a food shopping magazine has given a bit of a nosy into the UK's shopping baskets during lockdown.

According to 'The Grocer' lots of people were splashing out on beef and sausages - but spent less on keeping themselves clean.

Sales of toothbrushes and deodorant dropped as the world shut down for months... urgh!

But what else did the survey find?

What did people buy more of?

Meat, meat and more meat!

Despite a growth in veganism in the UK, more people fancied tucking in to a steak this year as sales went up by 8.7%.

It wasn't just steak either, mince, sausages and chicken all saw a rise in sales too - 33.3 million packs of chicken were sold.

Experts at the magazine suggested that the warm spring and summer led to families getting out the BBQ more when they couldn't go to restaurants - what do you think?

Healthy options

Getty Images Do you like tomatoes?

However it wasn't just meat - sales of vegetables went up too.

Fresh vegetables - and tomatoes in particular - saw a big rise.

And when it comes to dairy products, lots more people bought oat milk than in previous years and UK families spent £257.6 million more on.... cheese!

What didn't people buy?

Getty Images Did you brush your teeth twice a day?

According to this survey, staying home means worrying less about being a bit... er, smelly.

Toothbrush sales went down £28.5 million, so that either means people are using their brushes for longer or just not brushing their teeth - yuck!

The survey also suggests people really don't feel the need to smell as nice as usual - two million fewer packs of deodorant were sold in 2020 than in 2019!

And remember lockdown hair and no trips to the hairdressers? Well, despite that, sales for hairstyling products and shampoo dropped this year too.

People haven't just become less bothered about looking fancy, but the survey also shows they've become less interested in buying sugar and chocolate too.

Good job if they aren't brushing their teeth!

What was your must have in the shopping basket during lockdown? Let us know in the comments below!