What did people buy during lockdown and what did they leave on the shelf?

Last updated at 09:04
girl-shopping-with-dadGetty Images
What went in your lockdown basket?

A survey done by a food shopping magazine has given a bit of a nosy into the UK's shopping baskets during lockdown.

According to 'The Grocer' lots of people were splashing out on beef and sausages - but spent less on keeping themselves clean.

Sales of toothbrushes and deodorant dropped as the world shut down for months... urgh!

But what else did the survey find?

boy-eating-sasuageGetty Images
What did people buy more of?

Meat, meat and more meat!

Despite a growth in veganism in the UK, more people fancied tucking in to a steak this year as sales went up by 8.7%.

It wasn't just steak either, mince, sausages and chicken all saw a rise in sales too - 33.3 million packs of chicken were sold.

Experts at the magazine suggested that the warm spring and summer led to families getting out the BBQ more when they couldn't go to restaurants - what do you think?

Healthy options
girl-eating-tomatoesGetty Images
Do you like tomatoes?

However it wasn't just meat - sales of vegetables went up too.

Fresh vegetables - and tomatoes in particular - saw a big rise.

And when it comes to dairy products, lots more people bought oat milk than in previous years and UK families spent £257.6 million more on.... cheese!

What didn't people buy?
children-brushing-teethGetty Images
Did you brush your teeth twice a day?

According to this survey, staying home means worrying less about being a bit... er, smelly.

Toothbrush sales went down £28.5 million, so that either means people are using their brushes for longer or just not brushing their teeth - yuck!

The survey also suggests people really don't feel the need to smell as nice as usual - two million fewer packs of deodorant were sold in 2020 than in 2019!

boy-smelling-bad-smellGetty Images

And remember lockdown hair and no trips to the hairdressers? Well, despite that, sales for hairstyling products and shampoo dropped this year too.

People haven't just become less bothered about looking fancy, but the survey also shows they've become less interested in buying sugar and chocolate too.

Good job if they aren't brushing their teeth!

What was your must have in the shopping basket during lockdown? Let us know in the comments below!

  • I'm sorry why do we need to know this and why do they want too know want we bought?

  • We brought lots of chocolate, YUM!

    • Chocolate2000 replied:
      Same !

  • Lol weird.

  • I ate lots of yummy things but we had to keep repeating them because we could not really find anything else but the stuff we had were very yummy and there was also another kind of option for dinner because my mum made a more vegetarian option.

  • Toilet rolls!!!

  • Well a lot of familys like mine were more focused on buying the essentials like meat , milk , pasta then looking fancy because money was tight even though my mum was working!

  • I am gluten free so I didn't really get that short on food.

  • milk, bread, butter, sugar, yoghurt, spaghetti fish and toothpaste is what we bought often-also cake ingredients for my baking(some already listed)

  • I brush my teeth a lot but for a month I rarely did it as I had really bad anxiety at this point I am much better now

  • Pasta!! Their was never any pasta or oats when we went to the shops!! 😂

  • My family didn’t struggle too much with groceries because my family bought stuff online but the groceries my family wanted weren’t always available so we chose alternatives and that worked out just as fine so there wasn’t really too much trouble at all!
    🌈❤️I hope you have a lovely day & Stay Safe!❤️🌈

    • kinjal replied:
      My family orders online too! We don’t go to the supermarket very often.

  • This is an odd one but all we bought was m&ms cause my baby sis has diabetes so she needed the sugar

  • I’m a vegetarian, so I’m my shopping basket there has been lots of milk, bread, juice, chocolate, fruits and vegetables, cheese, pasta, avocado, mouthwash and skin cream. There has also been lots of baking products since I like cooking. 😉

    • articfoxes replied:
      I’m vegetarian too!

  • Meh

