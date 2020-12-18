You may or may not have heard of the Christmas lectures before. They're a long-running tradition that's been going for almost 200 years.

Since 1825 the lectures, aimed at young minds with an interest in science, have been released at this time of year.

They happen every year at the Royal Institute in London. This year the lectures contain experiments on a theme: the impact of humans on climate change.

Click the vid to find out more about the lectures and find ouot the carbon impact of a loaf of bread.

You can watch all of the Christmas Lectures on TV, from December 28th to January 1st on BBC FOUR and the BBC iPlayer!

We caught up with Fran Scott and environmental scientist Tara Shine for a sneak peak, to see how reverse bake some bread. Check it out…