play
Watch Newsround

What's reverse baking and what does it have to do with Christmas?

You may or may not have heard of the Christmas lectures before. They're a long-running tradition that's been going for almost 200 years.

Since 1825 the lectures, aimed at young minds with an interest in science, have been released at this time of year.

They happen every year at the Royal Institute in London. This year the lectures contain experiments on a theme: the impact of humans on climate change.

Click the vid to find out more about the lectures and find ouot the carbon impact of a loaf of bread.

You can watch all of the Christmas Lectures on TV, from December 28th to January 1st on BBC FOUR and the BBC iPlayer!

We caught up with Fran Scott and environmental scientist Tara Shine for a sneak peak, to see how reverse bake some bread. Check it out…

Watch more videos

What's reverse baking and what does it have to do with Christmas?
Video

What's reverse baking and what does it have to do with Christmas?

CBBC stars answer your Christmas Questions!
Video

CBBC stars answer your Christmas Questions!

Christmas video game round up
Video

Christmas video game round up

Will vaccine success inspire more kids to get into science?
Video

Will vaccine success inspire more kids to get into science?

BGirl Terra, the breakdancer aiming for Olympic gold
Video

BGirl Terra, the breakdancer aiming for Olympic gold

Hayley's yummy homemade Christmas gift ideas
Video

Hayley's yummy homemade Christmas gift ideas

Happy News: Stories to make you smile
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

Coronavirus: Your messages to your grandparents
Video

Coronavirus: Your messages to your grandparents

Oxford Vaccine: Top scientists answer YOUR questions
Video

Oxford Vaccine: Top scientists answer YOUR questions

Godmothered: We speak to the stars of Disney's new film!
Video

Godmothered: We speak to the stars of Disney's new film!

Meet the experts behind 'brilliant' Covid-19 vaccine
Video

Meet the experts behind 'brilliant' Covid-19 vaccine

'We're so proud watching our dad Shane Richie in I'm A Celebrity'
Video

'We're so proud watching our dad Shane Richie in I'm A Celebrity'

What needs to be done to get more girls into motorsport?
Video

What needs to be done to get more girls into motorsport?

Six-year-old boy's space ambition 'inspires' Nasa
Video

Six-year-old boy's space ambition 'inspires' Nasa

Why pet snails have become a lockdown favourite
Video

Why pet snails have become a lockdown favourite

Top Stories

thanks
play
1:26

'Thank you' messages to your 2020 heroes

Jesy

Jesy thanks fans for 'love and support' after leaving Little Mix

comments
Empty streets in Belfast

Northern Ireland to have new lockdown from 26 December

comments
Newsround Home