Advice for Little Mix fans after Jesy leaves the band

Sometimes it can be tough dealing with one of your favourite singers or members leaving a band.

This week Jesy announced that she's quitting Little Mix so she can take some time to focus on herself and her own wellbeing.

She has been very open about her mental health and has said leaving the band will help her. Perrie, Leigh-Anne and Jade have all said they support her decision too.

However we know news like this can be hard, so we asked BBC Radio 1's Life Hacks presenter Katie Thistleton for some advice about what to do if you're feeling a bit sad.

